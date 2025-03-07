FIFA confirms 2026 World Cup final half-time show

I can confirm the first ever half-time show at a FIFA World Cup final in New York New Jersey.



This will be a historic moment for the FIFA World Cup and a show befitting the biggest sporting event in the world.

We also spoke about how FIFA will takeover Times Square for the final weekend of the FIFA World Cup in 2026, during both the bronze final match and final.



These will be two incredible matches, featuring some of the best players in the world, and what better way to celebrate them than in the historic Times Square in New York City.



I also want to thank Chris Martin and Phil Harvey of Coldplay, who will be working with us at FIFA to finalise the list of artists who will perform during the halftime show, as well as at Times Square.

FIFA has announced that, for the first time, the final of the 2026 World Cup will feature a half-time show similar to that of the NFL's Super Bowl.The 2026 FIFA World Cup will be jointly hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico from June 11 to July 19.The tournament will see an expanded format with 48 teams competing for the prestigious trophy, and will include a half-time show during the final at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.The news was announced on Wednesday by FIFA president Gianni Infantino on Instagram.The performers have not yet been confirmed but British band Coldplay will help advise FIFA to produce the show and a so-called Times Square takeover during the weekend of the World Cup final.The move will bring the World Cup more in-line with the Super Bowl, which has become a commercial and cultural juggernaut in recent decades.The World Cup is often cited as the most-watched sporting event in the world and the 2022 World Cup in Qatar drew an astonishing 5.4 billion total views.

