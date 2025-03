Mauricio Pochettino opens door for future Tottenham return

Photo: Getty Images

To be honest, the day that I left the club always I was thinking one day to come back. It's not that I was thinking before the offer from the USA national team, I was thinking to come back.



The day that I left I was thinking I would love to one day come back to Tottenham because like I told in the past, I said for me, I felt empty in the moment that I left. It was like an unfinished job and that is why. It's a feeling, it's a feeling, it's a dream.



I don't know how you can take or I can explain or describe but I think for sure it's a club that is always going to be special for me. And I would like to one day to have the possibility again to try to arrive in a situation that we are back to finish in a different way.

US men's national team coach Mauricio Pochettino admits he would like to return to Tottenham Hotspur one day, but is unsure when this will happen.The 48-year-old joined Tottenham back in May 2014, and dragging the club to a fifth-placed finish in his first season.He then oversaw the club's best run of finishes in the Premier League era with two third-placed and one second-placed finish in the following three seasons.But Pochettino never won a trophy with Tottenham, and some shocking results at the start of the 2019/20 season saw the Argentine replaced by José Mourinho Reflecting on his surprise Spurs exit in 2019 on, Pochettino said: