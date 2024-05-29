Jürgen Klopp aims dig at Chelsea's owners over Mauricio Pochettino's exit
Table of Contents
|Photo: PA
Klopp spoke to 11,000 fans attending a Q&A session at the M&S Bank Arena on Tuesday evening, following the end of his tenure as Liverpool manager after nine long years at Anfield.
Even on his way out, the 56-year-old was able to put smiles on fans' faces with a savage dig in the direction of Chelsea's owners.
READ MORE: Burger King pays tribute to Jürgen Klopp with 'Klopper' burger
In what could also be viewed as a dig at Chelsea's treatment of Pochettino, Klopp said:
We should be really happy that we have these owners and not guys who bought London clubs and other stuff.
I wouldn't have survived a year at Liverpool [with them in charge]. "Great development but not good enough, sack him!" A year later, "Sack him!"
Then finally they play football where people think they might be back and they sack the manager anyway.
Pochettino managed to guide the Blues to sixth place and a spot in the Europa League despite his side's youth and inexperience.
READ MORE: Ex-Chelsea and Spurs boss elected new Porto president
However, the Argentine left Chelsea by mutual consent last week despite the club's upturn in form at the end of the season.
Whilst Manchester United's FA Cup win means that Chelsea will be playing in the Europa Conference League next campaign, it was seen as a strong end to the season for a side who had been struggling in the bottom half.
Also Read:
- 'I told Jürgen Klopp to play Trent Alexander-Arnold in midfield'
- Why Jürgen Klopp and Mohamed Salah clashed on touchline at West Ham
- Dutch club relegated after 18-POINT deduction amid links to Roman Abramovich
- 'I turned down Chelsea for Liverpool because of ONE THING'
- How Sky Sports cameraman helps Jürgen Klopp avoid wrath of wife
Post a Comment