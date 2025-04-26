Ex-Chelsea starlet retires at 24 for new career in French Army

Table of Contents

Choosing a New Life in the Army

I lost my taste for football.



I'm athletic, I didn't see myself doing an office job. I always liked military careers, so I said to myself, "Why not join the army?"



My stepfather is a paratrooper in Ivory Coast. I used to go to the barracks to observe, it inspired me.



I've had some good tests and I've got the regiment I asked for. I'm ready, I'm training every day for this.

I don't do politics. I have committed to treating the problem at its source.



If the OPEX [External Operation] in Ukraine is launched, I'm ready. It doesn't scare me.

Reflecting on His Time at Chelsea

There, I was always treated like the club's kid. I was upgraded in every category, from U13 to Premier League 2.



But I saw all my friends from Clairefontaine - Sofiane Diop, Benoît Badiashile, and Lorenz Assignon - making their Ligue 1 debuts, which made me want to try my hand at that level.



I didn't want to be that player who was loaned out for a few months to Championship clubs.

A Promising Career That Took a Different Path

