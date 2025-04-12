Tottenham announce appointment of ex-Arsenal chief as new CEO
The British-Indian supremo will oversee all operational matters at Tottenham, both on and off the pitch, and is expected to work closely with chairman Daniel Levy.
This is a significant and somewhat surprising move as Venkatesham previously spent 14 years at Spurs' arch rivals Arsenal, including four years as their CEO before leaving in the summer of 2024.
During his tenure, the Gunners returned to the Champions League and established themselves as title challengers once again.
Awarded an OBE for services to sport in the 2024 New Years Honours List, the 44-year-old is one of a handful of executives to hold high-level positions at more than one top-flight team.
An Oxford University graduate and qualified management accountant, Venkatesham was involved with the London 2012 Olympic and Paralympic Games, and is currently a non-executive director of the British Olympic Association.
He also chairs the Wembley Stadium advisory board, and has also served on the board of the European Club Association (ECA).
In an official statement, Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy expressed his delight at Venkatesham's appointment.
The club has experienced significant growth in recent years, making it crucial to expand our executive management.Venkatesham also shared his excitement about joining the North London side.
I have known Vinai for many years, having worked together in the Premier League and the ECA. I am personally delighted that he has agreed to join our board as we build for success.
I'm excited to be joining Tottenham Hotspur this summer.
After taking some time to recharge and evaluate my options, I believe this is an exceptional opportunity to work with Daniel, the board and all of the staff, to take the club forward.
