Arda Güler opens up on bench frustrations at Real Madrid
|Photo: @10ardaguler
The 20-year-old midfielder joined Los Blancos from Fenerbahçe in 2023 amid immense hype.
However, a long-term injury restricted him to just 13 appearances last season across all competitions, and although he's added three goals and five assists in his second campaign, he has only started 10 of 30 games so far this term.
In a candid interview with The Player's Tribune, Güler opened up about the emotional toll of limited minutes.
I know people in Türkiye want me to play every game for Real Madrid. I do too, but I know I have to be patient.
When [Carlo] Ancelotti says that I can become one of the best midfielders in the world, it shows that the club has a plan for me.
But being on the bench is not easy.
"I Didn't Feel Like Lifting the Trophy"
Despite being part of a Champions League-winning squad, Güler admitted feeling detached from the celebrations.
When we won the Champions League, I didn't actually feel like lifting the trophy, because I hadn't contributed that much on the pitch. That's why I was so shy when Ancelotti gave me the mic at Cibeles.
I wasn't planning to go to the top of the bus at all, because I was really tired, and I remember that two of my friends were texting me, "Where are you? We can't see you."
I was downstairs talking to [Toni] Kroos and [Luka] Modrić, and Modrić was asking me whether [José] Mourinho was going to Fenerbahçe. My friends were like, "Are you crazy?? You just won the Champions League! Go up and celebrate!"
I'm just like this. It's not enough to win a title. I have to feel like I've earned it.
