Watch Djibril Cissé DJing at own testimonial match

The 43-year-old ex-striker, known for his explosive pace and eccentric style during his playing days at Auxerre, Liverpool, and Olympique Marseille, showed he's just as comfortable behind the decks as he was in front of goal.
Following a friendly clash between a Cissé All Stars XI and an AJ Auxerre Legends side, the retired forward swapped his boots for headphones, jumping into the DJ booth to spin a vibrant set of classic dance anthems for the crowd.
Supporters stayed behind to enjoy the impromptu party, proving that Cissé still knows how to entertain - even if the goals have dried up.
Djibril Cissé DJ'd his own testimonial. Because of course he did. pic.twitter.com/XbdKrWKAcT— COPA90 (@Copa90) May 28, 2025
From Pitch to Party
Cissé has long been open about his love of music and DJing, often performing at clubs and events across Europe since retiring from professional football.
His passion clearly hasn't waned, with the crowd responding warmly to his surprise performance.
The testimonial, held at the Stade Abbé-Deschamps, celebrated Cissé's career which included stints at clubs across France, England, and Greece, as well as 41 caps for the French national team.
The match itself was a light-hearted affair, filled with laughs, nostalgia, and a few trademark flashy finishes from the man of the hour.
