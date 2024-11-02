Ex-Arsenal and Everton ace releases music video for new single
|Photo: @alexiwobi
Iwobi previously made history by becoming the first Premier League footballer to have a single officially released, with the release of his inaugural track "Don't Shoot" in June, which has been streamed almost 60,000 times on Spotify.
Now the 28-year-old, who goes by the name 17, is back with a new single "What's Luv?", a vibrant piece that celebrates his African roots with a blend of Afro-Swing mixed with Rap.
And the Nigeria international has admitted that his musical exploits are part of his efforts to inspire people with his work off the pitch, as well as on it.
Music has always been a passion of mine, and a way for me to express myself away from football. Music is a great tool, and I've always used it as a productive way to share how I feel.
Historically no Premier League player has brought out music with their name and face attached to it, but I like to be different and make a difference.
Growing up in an area of London that is challenging for some people, I know how hard it can be and I'm grateful to have a platform to try and make a difference.
Alongside the work we do in the community, I hope that my music is another way of proving that young people do not have to feel they have to fit in just one box. I want them to be encouraged to achieve their dreams, to put their focus into positive things.
Creating music doesn't take anything away from my football, it helps me switch off.
Iwobi has made over 250 Premier League appearances during his career, enjoying spells with Arsenal, Everton and Fulham.
