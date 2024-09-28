Ex-Everton & Man City star to start career as DJ
|Photo: @alistairmann01
Lescott won two Premier League titles with City as well as an FA Cup and League Cup during five years at the Etihad Stadium.
He also earned 26 caps for the England national team, netting his solitary international goal during Euro 2012.
The centre-back retired aged 34 in 2017 following spells with West Bromwich Albion, Aston Villa, AEK Athens and Sunderland.
Lescott has since gone on to join former Everton teammate Lee Carsley's England coaching team as assistant manager.
However, he has now revealed he hopes to become a DJ after finding a new passion in the vibrant world of music.
During a recent chat with Gary Lineker on the Rest is Football podcast, Lescott elaborated on his ambition.
Yeah, that is a thing, real ambition to do.
I had some gigs in the summer but when you get this call from a friend who says, "Do you want to be part of the England set-up?" I kind of had to park it.
But, yeah, I still train. It's the closest thing I have to playing, in terms of the feeling it gives me.
As for the type of music spinning from his decks, the 42-year-old has chosen house music genre.
House now, like deep house and stuff.
So, you kind of have to recognise what most of the younger generation listen to.
I grew up on garage but there's not many people listening to that now.
