Sampdoria saved from relegation to Serie C after Brescia points deduction
|Photo: @sampdoria
The historic Genoa-based side - Serie A champions in 1991 and European Cup finalists in 1992 - had endured a miserable campaign marred by managerial turmoil, inconsistent form, and off-pitch instability.
But a twist in the tale may just have saved them.
Brescia Points Deduction Flips Relegation Battle
Fellow strugglers Brescia, who originally finished 15th - two points above Sampdoria - have been docked four points due to financial irregularities, reportedly involving unpaid salaries and contributions.
The punishment, reported by Gazzetta dello Sport, drops Brescia to 18th and rescues Sampdoria, bumping them up to 17th and into the relegation play-off zone, rather than automatic relegation.
As a result:
- Sampdoria will now face Salernitana (16th) in a two-legged play-off to determine who stays in Serie B.
- Frosinone, originally set for the play-off, rise to 15th and are now safe.
- Brescia drop to 18th and face the drop, pending any appeal.
The 2023/24 season has been one to forget for Sampdoria, who used a staggering 38 players and went through four managers, including Italy legend Andrea Pirlo, who was dismissed in August.
Despite the instability, the squad boasts experienced names like Liverpool forward Fabio Borini and ex-England U-21 midfielder Ronaldo Vieira.
Current coach Alberico Evani, the club's fourth boss this season, could retain his position if he steers them to safety.
From Glory Days to Survival Fights
Sampdoria's golden era in the late 80s and early 90s saw them win:
- 1x Serie A (1991)
- 4x Coppa Italia titles
- 1x UEFA Cup Winners' Cup (1990)
But decades of mismanagement have seen the club spiral downward, culminating in relegation from Serie A in 2023 and a near brush with Serie C in 2024.
Now, they have one final chance to salvage their status in Italy's second tier.
What Happens Next?
The original play-off between Salernitana and Frosinone was scheduled for Monday but has been postponed.
A new fixture date for Sampdoria vs Salernitana is yet to be confirmed.
Brescia may appeal the decision, which could delay proceedings further.
Final Serie B Table (Pending Confirmation)
|Position
|Club
|Points
|Notes
|15th
|Frosinone
|TBD
|Safe (due to reshuffle)
|16th
|Salernitana
|TBD
|Play-off vs Sampdoria
|17th
|Sampdoria
|TBD
|Play-off vs Salernitana
|18th
|Brescia
|TBD
|Relegated (pending appeal)
