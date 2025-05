Sampdoria saved from relegation to Serie C after Brescia points deduction

Brescia Points Deduction Flips Relegation Battle

A Chaotic Season for the Blucerchiati

From Glory Days to Survival Fights

1x Serie A (1991)

4x Coppa Italia titles

1x UEFA Cup Winners' Cup (1990)

What Happens Next?

Final Serie B Table (Pending Confirmation)

Position Club Points Notes 15th Frosinone TBD Safe (due to reshuffle) 16th Salernitana TBD Play-off vs Sampdoria 17th Sampdoria TBD Play-off vs Salernitana 18th Brescia TBD Relegated (pending appeal)

Italian football giants Sampdoria have been handed a dramatic reprieve from relegation to Serie C, just four days after finishing 18th in Serie B and seemingly doomed to third-tier football.The historic Genoa-based side - Serie A champions in 1991 and European Cup finalists in 1992 - had endured a miserable campaign marred by managerial turmoil, inconsistent form, and off-pitch instability.But a twist in the tale may just have saved them.Fellow strugglers Brescia, who originally finished 15th - two points above Sampdoria - have been docked four points due to financial irregularities, reportedly involving unpaid salaries and contributions.The punishment, reported by, drops Brescia to 18th and rescues Sampdoria, bumping them up to 17th and into the relegation play-off zone, rather than automatic relegation.As a result:The 2023/24 season has been one to forget for Sampdoria, who used a staggering 38 players and went through four managers, including Italy legend Andrea Pirlo, who was dismissed in August.Despite the instability, the squad boasts experienced names like Liverpool forward Fabio Borini and ex-England U-21 midfielder Ronaldo Vieira.Current coach Alberico Evani, the club's fourth boss this season, could retain his position if he steers them to safety.Sampdoria's golden era in the late 80s and early 90s saw them win:Led by legends such as Gianluca Vialli, Roberto Mancini, and Attilio Lombardo, they were a dominant force in Italian and European football.But decades of mismanagement have seen the club spiral downward, culminating in relegation from Serie A in 2023 and a near brush with Serie C in 2024.Now, they have one final chance to salvage their status in Italy's second tier.The original play-off between Salernitana and Frosinone was scheduled for Monday but has been postponed.A new fixture date for Sampdoria vs Salernitana is yet to be confirmed.Brescia may appeal the decision, which could delay proceedings further.