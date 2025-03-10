How ball boy helped Cesena goalkeeper save penalty vs Salernitana
With just seven minutes left at the Stadio Dino Manuzzi and the scoreboard still untroubled, Salernitana were awarded a penalty.
As Salernitana striker Alberto Cerri stepped up to take the shot, Cesena goalkeeper Jonathan Klinsmann took a moment to exchange a few words with a young ball boy named Ivan.
Klinsmann asked, "Where do you think he'll shoot?"
"To your right. I think you'll save it," Ivan answered confidently.
"I agree," the keeper nodded.
The ball boy's prediction was accurate, and Klinsmann saved the penalty.
Mobbed by his teammates, Klinsmann turned around towards Ivan as he celebrated, pointing his finger at the teenager with a knowing nod.
March 1, 2025The save proved crucial, as Cesena went on to score shortly after and win the match 2-0.
After the game, the son of Germany legend Jürgen Klinsmann gave his shirt to Ivan.
