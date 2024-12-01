On-loan Tottenham goalkeeper scores stoppage-time equaliser vs Oldham
Table of Contents
|Photo: @leytonorientfc
Facing off against National League side Oldham at Brisbane Road on Saturday, Orient looked set for an unlikely exit from the competition after Manny Monthé had given the visitors the lead early in the second half.
With the game deep in stoppage time, the London side were awarded a free-kick on the corner of the area.
A free-kick delivered into the area by Thomas James was met by goalkeeper Keeley, who glanced a header into the back of the net.
There was a bedlam from the home crowd, as the Republic of Ireland youth international wheeled off to celebrate his first ever goal in his senior career.
Incredibly, the hosts would go on to win the game in dramatic fashion.
GOALKEEPER GOAL 🚨🤯@SpursOfficial loanee, Josh Keeley scored a last-gasp equaliser for @leytonorientfc, that saw them win the game in extra-time! 😱#EmiratesFACup pic.twitter.com/vMSDQW6zGB— Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) November 30, 2024
Dan Agyei netted the winner in the 121st minute to send his team into the hat for the next round.
Keeley began his career at St Patrick's Athletic before joining Tottenham in 2022.
For any enquiries, please contact us here.
Also Read:
- Argentine club spark outrage for fielding influencer in league match
- Italian Serie C coach confronts own player for getting red card
- Watch goalkeeper's wonder save with one foot tangled in net
- Someone throws pig's head onto pitch during Corinthians vs Palmeiras game
- Brazil striker gets red card after THREE seconds!
Post a Comment