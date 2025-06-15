Antonio Conte on Tottenham Exit: 'We celebrated 4th like title win'

Photo: Getty Images

'Not Used to Celebrating This Way'

I arrived at Tottenham in November with the team ninth in the table, in the first year we beat Arsenal to the Champions League spot.



For Tottenham, you must understand, qualifying for the Champions League is practically the same as winning the Premier League title.

I remember at the end of the game with Norwich, there were celebrations in the dressing room.



I called my staff over and told them, "We'd better not get used to this sort of celebration" - meaning we shouldn't be celebrating Champions League qualification as if it was the Premier League title.



We were accustomed to celebrating for very different things.

Conte's Winning Mentality

