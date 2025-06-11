Melbourne mayor urges Tottenham to reinstate Ange Postecoglou after shock sacking
Postecoglou was sacked last Friday after two seasons in charge of Spurs, despite leading the club to their first trophy in 17 years - the Europa League title secured on 21 May.
His league campaign, though, saw Tottenham finish 17th in the Premier League with a record 22 defeats, prompting the club to act.
But in a strongly worded public message, Melbourne's Lord Mayor Nicholas Reece has urged Spurs to rethink the decision, hailing Postecoglou as a coach capable of future glory.
On behalf of the people of Melbourne, and Premier League fans around the world, I call on Tottenham Hotspur to reconsider its decision to sack coach Ange Postecoglou.
In Melbourne we have followed Ange's career closely for decades.
Never underestimate Ange's determination to win, and his ability to carry teams to greatness. We have seen this time again over his career.
This year Tottenham made history by winning the Europa League trophy - its first such win in 17 years. We will see further trophies if Ange is given the chance.
Don't let Tottenham be known as the team that is allergic to silverware. Let Ange lead the players onto greatness in next year's Premier League campaign.
A Local Hero with Global Support
Born in Greece and raised in Melbourne, Postecoglou has long been regarded as a legend in Australian football.
The 59-year-old played for and later coached South Melbourne FC, managed Australia's national team at the 2014 World Cup, and won the 2015 Asian Cup.
His return to prominence in European football has been widely celebrated in his home country, with his triumph in Europe viewed as a major moment for Australian managers on the global stage.
Tottenham Yet to Name Successor
Whilst Postecoglou's sacking has split opinion among fans, Tottenham are already moving forward.
The Athletic has reported that the club have contacted Brentford as they eye Thomas Frank as a potential replacement.
