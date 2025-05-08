Bodø/Glimt fans trade dried fish and reindeer meat for Tottenham tickets
|Photo: @Glimt
With only 480 tickets available to the general public and an estimated 50,000 fans desperate to attend the match at the 8,200-capacity Aspmyra Stadion, some supporters had to get creative.
Five Kilos of Fish for a Ticket
Torbjörn Eide, a production manager at a fish farm in Senja, came up with an unconventional offer: five kilos of boknafisk, a traditional semi-dried Norwegian cod delicacy, worth nearly 2,500 Norwegian crowns (£182).
Speaking to Norway's state-run broadcaster NRK, Eide said:
I thought maybe someone would like it. It's the best boknafisk in Norway.The "someone" turned out to be Øystein Aanes, whose brother had a ticket but was unable to attend the match.
I didn't think it would work, but some guy contacted me who was interested.
It was just a funny thing. I don't know anything about the fish, its price or how to prepare it. But it is for my mother anyway, so she can take care of it.
Meat on the Market: Reindeer for a Seat
Inspired by Eide's fishy exchange, Nils Erik Oskal decided to offer five kilos of reindeer meat for a ticket - and struck a deal in no time.
I was 40,000 in the queue and had the meat to spare. It didn't take long for the offer to come.Whilst his offering was worth around 1,000 crowns (£73), Oskal said the value of the experience far outweighed the cost.
But that doesn't matter, I get to experience something huge.
Glimt's European Dream
Bodø/Glimt are already in uncharted territory as the first Norwegian side to ever reach a European semi-final.
Although they trail 3-1 from the first leg at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, a late strike from Ulrik Saltnes gave them hope.
Back on their artificial turf in Bodø - where they’ve won nine home European games this season, including scalps over Lazio, Olympiacos, and FC Porto - belief remains high.
