Should Premier League teams use Club World Cup-style walkouts?
The new Club World Cup format, recently launched by FIFA, features an NBA-style pre-match entrance where each player is introduced individually to the crowd.
The spectacle, which debuted in matches like Inter Miami vs Al Ahly, featuring Lionel Messi, has divided opinion across football.
Lavia: "Why Not Bring It to the Premier League?"
Chelsea midfielder Lavia praised the format after experiencing it first-hand in Saudi Arabia.
I think it's something special and new for us. I enjoyed it.
Why not bring it to the Premier League? I mean, it's a bit of a showbiz thing, isn't it? I quite like it.
The only difference is [if we did it in the Premier League], we might get a bit cold because once you're out there, you have to wait for maybe the other players. But apart from that, it was good.
However, City defender Aké, who also featured in the Club World Cup, isn't sold on the idea.
I'm not sure. To be honest, the Premier League, keep it how it is and what we do now. I think, keep it as it is.
The debate touches on a wider conversation about how far football should lean into entertainment and presentation.
Whilst leagues like the NBA and NFL are built on theatrics, the Premier League has historically favoured tradition over razzle-dazzle.
FIFA's individual walkouts have earned praise for their crowd engagement, but also criticism for delaying kick-offs and disrupting pre-match routines.
With stars like Lavia keen, and traditionalists like Aké hesitant, the discussion is likely to continue - especially as global tournaments increasingly influence the club game.
