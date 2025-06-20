Should Premier League teams use Club World Cup-style walkouts?

Leo Messi’s Club World Cup entrance.🐐 pic.twitter.com/1Te0CdFvt5 — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) June 15, 2025

Lavia: "Why Not Bring It to the Premier League?"

I think it's something special and new for us. I enjoyed it.



Why not bring it to the Premier League? I mean, it's a bit of a showbiz thing, isn't it? I quite like it.



The only difference is [if we did it in the Premier League], we might get a bit cold because once you're out there, you have to wait for maybe the other players. But apart from that, it was good.

Aké: "Keep It How It Is"

I'm not sure. To be honest, the Premier League, keep it how it is and what we do now. I think, keep it as it is.

Should the Premier League Go Full Showbiz?

