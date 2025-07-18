Alisha Lehmann given personal bodyguard at Women's Euros amid safety concerns
|Photo: Getty Images
The 26-year-old Juventus forward, who boasts nearly 17 million followers on Instagram, is one of the most recognisable faces in women's football - even if her appearances on the pitch have been limited this summer.
Lehmann has played just nine minutes so far for the host nation, who face tournament favourites Spain on Friday night in the quarter-finals.
Despite her limited on-field role, interest in the former Aston Villa star has reached fever pitch.
According to Swiss team spokesperson Sven Micosse, Lehmann's fame has prompted officials to bolster security, particularly when she engages with fans after matches.
We always ensure that the safety of the players is our top priority in all stadiums.Lehmann has become a magnet for media and fan attention, often posing for photos and signing autographs.
This is organized by UEFA during the tournament, and our head of security is always on site.
After the matches, he is always there when the players approach the fans, and due to Alisha Lehmann's fame, he sometimes accompanies them a little further.
But her rising profile has also made her the target of online trolling, especially after Switzerland's controversial 7-1 defeat to a boys' U-15 team in a pre-tournament friendly.
A Star on and off the Pitch
Although Switzerland booked their place in the knockouts, Lehmann's tournament so far has been overshadowed by headlines about her celebrity status rather than her football.
She joined the Swiss squad as a late call-up, replacing injured midfielder Alena Bienz, and has yet to make a full impact on the pitch.
But off it, Lehmann's name continues to trend.
Bild has reported that the forward is often seen flanked by a "man in a suit," believed to be the designated security figure responsible for her safety.
Her off-pitch profile exploded during her time in the Women's Super League and has since continued in Italy with Juventus, where she's made just 37 minutes of league appearances in 2024.
More Than Just a Social Star
Whilst fans continue to follow her every move - whether football-related or personal - the Swiss FA is taking no chances with her safety as attention on the team intensifies.
As the Women's Euros heat up, Lehmann and her teammates will be hoping to silence the critics and cause an upset against the reigning world champions.
Regardless of the result, Lehmann's influence on the women's game - both on and off the pitch - remains undeniable.
