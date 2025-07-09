Giorgio Chiellini joins LAFC ownership group after retirement
|Photo: AFP/Getty Images
The club confirmed the news on Tuesday, announcing that the former Juventus and Italy centre-back has joined the LAFC ownership group, which also includes high-profile names such as NBA legend Magic Johnson, and Hollywood star Will Ferrell.
Joining the LAFC ownership group is a great honour for me.

From On-Pitch Leader to Off-Pitch Stakeholder
When I arrived here three years ago as a player, I immediately felt that there was something special about this club.
It is an ambitious organisation, built by extraordinary people and supported by a community that truly makes you feel at home.
That is why, last year, I expressed my desire to become an owner, and now I'm proud to continue this journey and give my support to a project I deeply believe in.
Chiellini, now 39, joined LAFC in 2022 and made 45 appearances for the club before retiring in December 2023.
He helped guide LAFC to their historic MLS Cup triumph in 2022, and later took up a role as Player Development Coach during the 2024 season.
Following his stint on the pitch and behind the scenes, Chiellini's decision to invest in the club represents his lasting commitment to LAFC's long-term ambitions - both on and off the field.
A Dual Role With Juventus and LAFC
Chiellini currently serves as Director of Football Strategy at Juventus, but his part-ownership of LAFC is not expected to affect his daily responsibilities in Turin.
Instead, it reflects his increasing interest in football operations and strategic development across both sides of the Atlantic.
The move places him among a growing number of former footballers taking ownership roles, contributing their expertise to shape the future of clubs beyond their playing careers.
