Luka Modrić becomes co-owner of Swansea City

Croatia and Real Madrid star Luka Modrić has become a minority owner of Championship side Swansea City.The official announcement was made by the Welsh club on Monday.Whilst the exact amount of his investment is currently unclear, the 39-year-old will play a key role in helping the club garner global attention and progress both on and off the pitch.Upon conformation of the news, Modrić said:Modrić is one of the most decorated players this century, having won six Champions League and four La Liga titles at the Spanish giants.Swansea CEO Tom Gorringe also expressed his excitement about the club's new co-owner.This move sees Modrić join an ownership group that includes American investors of Andy Coleman, Brett Cravatt, Nigel Morris, and Jason Cohen.The club changed hands in November after Jason Levien and Steve Kaplan sold their 74.95 percent share to end their eight years at the helm.Swansea, who have been out of the top-flight since their relegation in 2018, currently sit 12th in the Championship table, with four games of the season to go.They are currently without a permanent manager following the sacking of Luke Williams in March, with Alan Sheehan in caretaker charge.