Luka Modrić becomes co-owner of Swansea City
The official announcement was made by the Welsh club on Monday.
Whilst the exact amount of his investment is currently unclear, the 39-year-old will play a key role in helping the club garner global attention and progress both on and off the pitch.
Upon conformation of the news, Modrić said:
This is an exciting opportunity. Swansea has a strong identity, an incredible fanbase, and the ambition to compete at the highest level.Modrić is one of the most decorated players this century, having won six Champions League and four La Liga titles at the Spanish giants.
Playing at the highest level, I believe I can provide my experience to the club.
My goal is to support the club's growth in a positive way and to help to build an exciting future.
Swansea CEO Tom Gorringe also expressed his excitement about the club's new co-owner.
I am excited that Luka has come on board as an investor and co-owner. There is no better role model in the game for our players, from the academy right through to the first team.This move sees Modrić join an ownership group that includes American investors of Andy Coleman, Brett Cravatt, Nigel Morris, and Jason Cohen.
His endorsement of our ambition and willingness to support us on our journey will be instrumental as we aim to continue to improve our results on and off the pitch.
In our conversations, he has demonstrated his passion for the club, his knowledge of how we are performing, and a genuine passion to help us improve.
I am really looking forward to working with him more closely to drive us forward.
The club changed hands in November after Jason Levien and Steve Kaplan sold their 74.95 percent share to end their eight years at the helm.
Swansea, who have been out of the top-flight since their relegation in 2018, currently sit 12th in the Championship table, with four games of the season to go.
They are currently without a permanent manager following the sacking of Luke Williams in March, with Alan Sheehan in caretaker charge.
