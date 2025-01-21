The Special Wine! José Mourinho launches wine business
|Photo: thespecialonewine.eu
The Fenerbahçe boss announced on Monday the launch of his own wine named "The Special One", the nickname Mourinho gave himself.
The wine is a Douro red made from a blend of Touriga Nacional, Touriga Franca, Tinta Barroca and Sousão, varieties widely-used in the burgeoning Douro still wines sector.
In the promotion video, Mourinho spoke to the camera whilst tasting his wine.
Finals, I've won them. Leagues, I've conquered them. I've never been one of the bottle. I make the bottle.The Special One retails for €144, and is currently available for preorder.
I prefer not to speak. My achievements, my success, my work. They speak for themselves. This is the Special One, now yours to share.
Handpicked from one of my favourite regions in Portugal, this wine reflects the spirit of my homeland and my relentless desire to enjoy every moment in life.
Crafted with passion and care, it is a gift from one special one to another. Whether you're celebrating a victory or spending time with people you care about, this wine is meant to be shared with someone truly special.
