Jamal Musiala seriously injured after Gianluigi Donnarumma collision

Photo: Reuters

DìSTRESSING VIDEO: Bayern's Jamal Musiala Suffers Terrible Ankle Injury Against PSG pic.twitter.com/jLXd22eIZW — OnlyGist (@LebrazDigital) July 5, 2025

"It Didn't Look Good"

It was very emotional because we didn't like what we saw at all.



It didn't look good. Just watching the images - you have probably seen it - it looks like an ankle injury of some type but I am not going to make a diagnosis here.

There are many things in life that are more important but [for] these guys it's their life and someone like Jamal lives for this.



He's here, after a setback and something like this happens. And you feel powerless.

Donnarumma Left Distraught

Dramatic Finish Overshadowed by Injury

He was very unlucky that Gigi fell on him. I wish him the best. There is no bad intent.

What Next for Musiala?

Get new posts by email: Subscribe For any enquiries, please contact us here

Bayern Munich's rising star Jamal Musiala suffered a potentially serious injury during his side's 2–0 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in the Club World Cup quarter-final, after a heavy collision with goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.The incident occurred just before half-time at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, with Musiala left in agony following a suspected dislocation to his left ankle.Players from both teams appeared visibly distressed, turning away from the scene as medical staff rushed to treat the 21-year-old on the pitch.Bayern coach Vincent Kompany admitted he struggled to contain his emotions.Kompany added that although the challenge was likely accidental, the injury was difficult to process.Donnarumma, clearly distressed, stayed on his goal line after the collision, covering his face with his shirt.At half-time, rather than heading straight down the tunnel, he walked toward Bayern's players - possibly to apologise - before turning away.Fans inside the stadium booed the PSG goalkeeper during the second half, underlining the tension surrounding the incident.The match itself was intense, with Désiré Doué opening the scoring for PSG before they were reduced to nine men.Willian Pacho and Lucas Hernández were both sent off late in the second half.Despite Bayern's pressure, Ousmane Dembélé sealed the victory for PSG on the counter.However, any on-pitch drama was largely overshadowed by concern for Musiala.PSG coach Luis Enrique began his post-match press conference by wishing Musiala well.Bayern are yet to confirm the extent of Musiala’s injury, though early reports suggest a dislocated ankle, which could sideline the German international for several months - a devastating blow for both club and country.