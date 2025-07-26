Liverpool CEO justifies £300m spending spree as 'years in making'

Table of Contents

'It Doesn't Just Happen' - Hogan on Liverpool's Strategy

It doesn't just happen; it's been years in the making.



One of the things we're constantly focused on is that 'virtuous circle.' Trying to run the club in the right way to ensure that we can generate as much revenue as we possibly can.



That obviously helps in terms of being able to put more back into the team.

The difficulty is if you just look at one individual summer. That probably skews the data.



There were a lot of comments made last summer that we didn't spend enough...

FSG Backing a New Liverpool Era

We also recognise, having won the English league title for the 20th time, that this is one of the biggest clubs in the world.



We want to make sure that we are behaving like one.



Having massive global stars come and play at Anfield, filling out stadiums in Hong Kong and Japan, those are things we expect and want to do.

