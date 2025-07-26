Liverpool CEO justifies £300m spending spree as 'years in making'
Table of Contents
|Photo: @hekitike9
Instead, he describes it as the result of "years of planning" and a clear statement of the Reds' intent to stay at the top of the global game.
After clinching a record-equalling 20th English league title last season, Liverpool have radically shifted gears in the transfer market - a significant departure from their traditionally measured approach under Fenway Sports Group (FSG).
Their most recent signing, French forward Hugo Ekitike from Eintracht Frankfurt, arrived in a deal worth up to £79 million with bonuses.
The move brings the club's total summer expenditure close to £300 million, with several other big names already through the door.
'It Doesn't Just Happen' - Hogan on Liverpool's Strategy
Speaking to The Athletic, Hogan dismissed the notion that Liverpool had suddenly changed course.
It doesn't just happen; it's been years in the making.He also addressed criticism from last summer, when the club faced scrutiny for not spending heavily.
One of the things we're constantly focused on is that 'virtuous circle.' Trying to run the club in the right way to ensure that we can generate as much revenue as we possibly can.
That obviously helps in terms of being able to put more back into the team.
The difficulty is if you just look at one individual summer. That probably skews the data.FSG Backing a New Liverpool Era
There were a lot of comments made last summer that we didn't spend enough...
Hogan explained that following last season's success, the owners wanted to elevate Liverpool's standing not just as a domestic powerhouse but as a truly global football brand.
We also recognise, having won the English league title for the 20th time, that this is one of the biggest clubs in the world.
We want to make sure that we are behaving like one.
Having massive global stars come and play at Anfield, filling out stadiums in Hong Kong and Japan, those are things we expect and want to do.
For any enquiries, please contact us here.
Also Read:
- Mohamed Salah names Luciano Spalletti as favourite coach, snubs Jürgen Klopp
- Alexander Isak sent home by Newcastle amid Liverpool transfer rumours
- Why Florian Wirtz chose Liverpool over Bayern Munich
- Liverpool retire Diogo Jota's No 20 shirt after tragic death
- Liverpool star Diogo Jota dies in car crash alongside brother
Post a Comment