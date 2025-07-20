img
Home alex isak liverpool newcastle news premier league

Alexander Isak sent home by Newcastle amid Liverpool transfer rumours

Updated: 0 min read
Table of Contents
Alexander Isak sent home by Newcastle amid Liverpool transfer rumours
Photo: PA
Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe has confirmed that striker Alexander Isak was sent home ahead of their 4-0 pre-season defeat to Celtic - not due to injury, but to shield him from mounting speculation over a possible transfer to Liverpool.

The 25-year-old was absent from the Magpies squad at Parkhead, despite travelling from their Austrian training base to Glasgow.

His omission sparked fresh rumours of an imminent move to Anfield, but Howe revealed that he personally made the decision to remove the Swedish forward from the spotlight.
Alex was with us all the way through Austria, but with all the speculation and things that are going on, I decided to send him home.

The last thing Alex wants if he's not playing is to be sat in the stand being under that scrutiny. I don't think that's fair to the player.

So if he wasn't going to play today, which we mutually agreed that he needs a little bit more training time, then it's best he's not here.
Despite reports that Liverpool are preparing a massive £120 million offer, Howe remained bullish when asked about the striker's future.
It's difficult for me to give 100 percent clarity on any player.

All I can say is that Alex is happy at Newcastle. He loves the players that he plays with, the staff, the team.

I've never had any issue with him other than really enjoying seeing his talent and seeing him express himself and certainly I'm confident that he's going to be here at the start of the season.
Isak, who scored 23 goals in 34 league games last season, has become a central figure at Newcastle since joining from Real Sociedad.

His goalscoring exploits helped the Magpies to a fifth-place finish, and a long-awaited return to the Champions League for the 2025/26 season.

He also played a key role in Newcastle's Carabao Cup triumph, scoring in the final against Liverpool to end the club's 70-year trophy drought.

Get new posts by email:
For any enquiries, please contact us here.

Post a Comment