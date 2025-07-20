Alexander Isak sent home by Newcastle amid Liverpool transfer rumours
The 25-year-old was absent from the Magpies squad at Parkhead, despite travelling from their Austrian training base to Glasgow.
His omission sparked fresh rumours of an imminent move to Anfield, but Howe revealed that he personally made the decision to remove the Swedish forward from the spotlight.
Alex was with us all the way through Austria, but with all the speculation and things that are going on, I decided to send him home.Despite reports that Liverpool are preparing a massive £120 million offer, Howe remained bullish when asked about the striker's future.
The last thing Alex wants if he's not playing is to be sat in the stand being under that scrutiny. I don't think that's fair to the player.
So if he wasn't going to play today, which we mutually agreed that he needs a little bit more training time, then it's best he's not here.
It's difficult for me to give 100 percent clarity on any player.Isak, who scored 23 goals in 34 league games last season, has become a central figure at Newcastle since joining from Real Sociedad.
All I can say is that Alex is happy at Newcastle. He loves the players that he plays with, the staff, the team.
I've never had any issue with him other than really enjoying seeing his talent and seeing him express himself and certainly I'm confident that he's going to be here at the start of the season.
His goalscoring exploits helped the Magpies to a fifth-place finish, and a long-awaited return to the Champions League for the 2025/26 season.
He also played a key role in Newcastle's Carabao Cup triumph, scoring in the final against Liverpool to end the club's 70-year trophy drought.
