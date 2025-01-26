Chris Wood credits Eddie Howe for 'instilling confidence' in him

Photo: Getty Images

He instilled confidence in me. He was an awesome manager to work with, and I think a lot of players say that after working under him.



He's a very bright man with a very smart footballing brain. It was a pleasure to play under him.

I think it worked - Newcastle needed a striker because Callum Wilson was injured, the opportunity arose and I wanted to test myself outside of my comfort zone.



I was keen to try something, especially with the project Newcastle had. I wanted to be part of that; to play under Eddie Howe and be involved in a huge club historically.



On the pitch, it worked out well. Staying up was huge. Going from where they were when I arrived - I think it was 11 points - to ending up in the 40s [49 points] was sensational.



I enjoyed my time up there. It was disappointing that there weren't more goals, but that's life. I think that I brought a lot more than just goals, but it would have been nice to have both.

Despite his limited impact at Newcastle United, Chris Wood has spoken positively about his experience under manager Eddie Howe.Howe has turned a relegation-threatened side into one qualifying for the Champions League in just 18 months, and Wood has highlighted the confidence he provides his squad.Wood initially arrived at Newcastle in January 2022 having scored just three Premier League goals in 17 appearances for Burnley that season.Now thriving at Nottingham Forest, Wood toldabout his time playing under Howe.Wood made 39 appearances for Newcastle, scoring five goals before moving to Forest for the second half of the 2022/23 season.At Forest, Wood has seen a resurgence, matching his total of 14 goals from last season in the current campaign.