Luis Enrique faces total ban after slapping João Pedro in Club World Cup final
Table of Contents
|Photo: AFP
The chaotic scenes unfolded at full-time in the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, where goals from Cole Palmer and Pedro handed Chelsea a dominant win in the first edition of FIFA's expanded 32-team tournament.
Enrique, visibly agitated, confronted Pedro and appeared to strike him on the side of the head, sparking a mass melee involving over 20 players and coaching staff.
The Spaniard has attempted to defuse the incident post-match, claiming he was trying to "separate players" to avoid escalation.
At the end of the match, there was a situation that I believe was completely avoidable, on everyone's part.
My goal and intention, as always, was to try to separate the players so there wouldn't be any more problems.
There was a lot of tension, a lot of pressure. From then on, there was a series of shoving matches from many people, which I think we should all avoid and shouldn't happen again.
FIFA Set to Open Disciplinary Investigation
The match is over… but the tempers aren’t 👀— DAZN Football (@DAZNFootball) July 13, 2025
Tensions were boiling after full-time.
GLOBAL HOME OF FOOTBALL | Live All Summer Long | https://t.co/i0K4eUtwwb | #FIFACWC #TakeItToTheWorld #CHEPSG pic.twitter.com/17yxSzsDF6
FIFA has yet to confirm disciplinary proceedings but is expected to launch a full investigation into Enrique's conduct.
The challenge for world football's governing body is that PSG are not scheduled to compete in any FIFA-sanctioned matches until December, when they return for the Intercontinental Cup.
As a result, a "time-based" sanction - rather than a match-specific ban - is now likely.
Such a punishment would prevent Enrique from any matchday or training ground activities for a defined period.
This kind of penalty was famously used in 2014 when Luis Suárez was suspended for four months after biting Giorgio Chiellini at the World Cup.
João Pedro Responds: 'They Lost Their Heads'
Pedro, who scored the third goal and was on the receiving end of Enrique's slap, downplayed the incident while taking a subtle dig at PSG.
I went to protect Andrey [Santos]. I saw the players surrounding him. Like a good Brazilian, I went to protect a friend.Chelsea Crowned World Champions Again
A lot of people were coming, and in that mess, I ended up getting pushed. It's part of the game. They don't know how to lose, I think.
Whilst the fracas dominated headlines, it shouldn't overshadow a sensational performance by Chelsea, who claimed their second Club World Cup title, becoming the first club to win the 32-team format.
Palmer was the standout star, netting two near-identical goals before assisting Pedro for the third.
Chelsea had the game sewn up by half-time, and a late red card to João Neves capped off a frustrating night for PSG.
For any enquiries, please contact us here.
Also Read:
- Jamal Musiala seriously injured after Gianluigi Donnarumma collision
- Jürgen Klopp blasts FIFA's Club World Cup: 'Worst idea ever'
- Homeless man found in Fluminense player's hotel room during Club World Cup
- Should Premier League teams use Club World Cup-style walkouts?
- Luis Enrique pays emotional tribute to late daughter after Champions League win
Post a Comment