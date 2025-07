Luis Enrique faces total ban after slapping João Pedro in Club World Cup final

Photo: AFP

At the end of the match, there was a situation that I believe was completely avoidable, on everyone's part.



My goal and intention, as always, was to try to separate the players so there wouldn't be any more problems.



There was a lot of tension, a lot of pressure. From then on, there was a series of shoving matches from many people, which I think we should all avoid and shouldn't happen again.

The match is over… but the tempers aren’t 👀

Tensions were boiling after full-time.



GLOBAL HOME OF FOOTBALL | Live All Summer Long | https://t.co/i0K4eUtwwb | #FIFACWC #TakeItToTheWorld #CHEPSG pic.twitter.com/17yxSzsDF6 — DAZN Football (@DAZNFootball) July 13, 2025

FIFA Set to Open Disciplinary Investigation

João Pedro Responds: 'They Lost Their Heads'

I went to protect Andrey [Santos]. I saw the players surrounding him. Like a good Brazilian, I went to protect a friend.



A lot of people were coming, and in that mess, I ended up getting pushed. It's part of the game. They don't know how to lose, I think.

Chelsea Crowned World Champions Again

Get new posts by email: Subscribe For any enquiries, please contact us here

Paris Saint-Germain boss Luis Enrique is facing a potential all-football activity ban after slapping Chelsea star João Pedro following his team's 3-0 defeat in the Club World Cup final on Sunday.The chaotic scenes unfolded at full-time in the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, where goals from Cole Palmer and Pedro handed Chelsea a dominant win in the first edition of FIFA's expanded 32-team tournament.Enrique, visibly agitated, confronted Pedro and appeared to strike him on the side of the head, sparking a mass melee involving over 20 players and coaching staff.The Spaniard has attempted to defuse the incident post-match, claiming he was trying to "separate players" to avoid escalation.FIFA has yet to confirm disciplinary proceedings but is expected to launch a full investigation into Enrique's conduct.The challenge for world football's governing body is that PSG are not scheduled to compete in any FIFA-sanctioned matches until December, when they return for the Intercontinental Cup.As a result, a "time-based" sanction - rather than a match-specific ban - is now likely.Such a punishment would prevent Enrique from any matchday or training ground activities for a defined period.This kind of penalty was famously used in 2014 when Luis Suárez was suspended for four months after biting Giorgio Chiellini at the World Cup.Pedro, who scored the third goal and was on the receiving end of Enrique's slap, downplayed the incident while taking a subtle dig at PSG.Whilst the fracas dominated headlines, it shouldn't overshadow a sensational performance by Chelsea, who claimed their second Club World Cup title, becoming the first club to win the 32-team format.Palmer was the standout star, netting two near-identical goals before assisting Pedro for the third.Chelsea had the game sewn up by half-time, and a late red card to João Neves capped off a frustrating night for PSG.