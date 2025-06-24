Homeless man found in Fluminense player's hotel room during Club World Cup
|Photo: @FluminenseFC
The episode unfolded quietly at the Marriott Columbia Hotel, where the Brazilian club is based between matches.
Ignácio, who did not come into contact with the intruder, became suspicious when he was unable to open his room with his key card.
Hotel staff were called in by the coaching team and discovered the unidentified man asleep in the player's bed.
No Items Stolen, No Injuries Reported
According to ge.globo, nothing was stolen, and the room was left tidy and undisturbed.
The intruder was removed from the premises, and hotel security has since been tightened.
The Columbia Police Department is investigating how the individual managed to bypass both hotel and tournament-level security.
Whilst neither Fluminense nor FIFA have issued formal statements, it's understood that the incident hasn't disrupted the club's activities.
Fluminense Based in Columbia for Club World Cup
The Copa Libertadores champions have chosen Columbia as their training base during the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup.
They're currently preparing at the Eugene Stone Stadium, located at the University of South Carolina.
Although this incident raised eyebrows, team morale reportedly remains strong as the club looks ahead to their next fixture.
