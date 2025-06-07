TikTokers sneak into Champions League final after 27 hours hidden in stadium toilet

We had a backpack with snacks and we played around on our phones to kill time.

From Toilet Hideout to Prime Seats

Going Viral - Again

Two Belgian TikTokers have pulled off one of the most outrageous stunts in Champions League history by sneaking into the final after hiding in a stadium toilet for 27 hours.Neal Remmerie and Senne Haverbeke, known online as @neal_senne, disguised themselves in high-vis jackets to pose as workers and infiltrated the Allianz Arena in Munich the day before the match.Once inside, the pair roamed the stadium to capture content and eventually settled on a set of toilets as their overnight base, sticking up "Out of Order" signs to avoid detection.Speaking to, Remmerie described the experience as both physically and mentally exhausting due to the lights, noise, and discomfort.After enduring more than a full day inside the stadium loos, the pair bluffed their way into the stands just before kick-off, claiming they had already shown their tickets when challenged by a steward.They then managed to grab two empty seats in the Paris Saint-Germain supporters' section, just in time to watch PSG demolish Inter Milan 5-0 in one of the most one-sided Champions League finals ever.The video of the stunt has now amassed over 500,000 views on TikTok, and their follower count - currently at 38,400 - continues to rise.The pair are no strangers to viral pranks.Earlier this year, they tricked Belgian media into thinking Harry Styles had visited Ghent, and also gained entry to the Belgian Cup final by posing as delivery workers carrying a box full of crisp packets.But sneaking into Europe's biggest football match of the year has taken their reputation for daring stunts to another level.UEFA and the Allianz Arena have yet to comment on the breach in stadium security.