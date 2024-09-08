YouTube prankster attempts to pose with England side before Ireland match

Photo: Getty Images

A YouTube prankster tried to line up with the England team ahead of their Nations League clash against the Republic of Ireland on Saturday.YouTube prankster Jarvo, real name Daniel Jarvis, was spotted entering the pitch during the National anthem of England and Republic of Ireland was being played.After both sides made their way onto the turf at Dublin's Aviva Stadium, a man sporting a replica England kit joined the Three Lions starting XI, enacting himself as one of their teammates.However, security spotted him immediately and escorted him out, dealing with the wannabe before the anthems kicked off.

Someone come and collect their da. pic.twitter.com/gxvCXWO8N0 — Paddy Power (@paddypower) September 7, 2024

Get new posts by email: Subscribe