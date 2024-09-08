YouTube prankster attempts to pose with England side before Ireland match
|Photo: Getty Images
YouTube prankster Jarvo, real name Daniel Jarvis, was spotted entering the pitch during the National anthem of England and Republic of Ireland was being played.
After both sides made their way onto the turf at Dublin's Aviva Stadium, a man sporting a replica England kit joined the Three Lions starting XI, enacting himself as one of their teammates.
READ MORE: YouTuber sneaks into Germany vs Scotland match dressed as Euro 2024 mascot
However, security spotted him immediately and escorted him out, dealing with the wannabe before the anthems kicked off.
In a post on social media, Jarvis shared images of himself being led away.
Someone come and collect their da. pic.twitter.com/gxvCXWO8N0— Paddy Power (@paddypower) September 7, 2024
|Photo: @Victor_Ade_9
The incident was the latest stunt from Jarvis, who disturbed Sky Sports' transfer deadline day coverage with a sex toy and sneaked into the closing ceremony at the Paris Olympics by dressing up as a member of Team GB last month.
He notoriously played a chorus of sex noises live on the BBC's coverage of an FA Cup game involving Liverpool and Wolverhampton Wanderers last year and also interrupted the Euro 2024 draw in similar fashion.
