YouTube prankster attempts to pose with England side before Ireland match

Photo: Getty Images
A YouTube prankster tried to line up with the England team ahead of their Nations League clash against the Republic of Ireland on Saturday.

YouTube prankster Jarvo, real name Daniel Jarvis, was spotted entering the pitch during the National anthem of England and Republic of Ireland was being played.

After both sides made their way onto the turf at Dublin's Aviva Stadium, a man sporting a replica England kit joined the Three Lions starting XI, enacting himself as one of their teammates.

However, security spotted him immediately and escorted him out, dealing with the wannabe before the anthems kicked off.

In a post on social media, Jarvis shared images of himself being led away.

Photo: @Victor_Ade_9
Jarvo became famous due to his uninvited entrances in matches and events of various sports.

The incident was the latest stunt from Jarvis, who disturbed Sky Sports' transfer deadline day coverage with a sex toy and sneaked into the closing ceremony at the Paris Olympics by dressing up as a member of Team GB last month.

He notoriously played a chorus of sex noises live on the BBC's coverage of an FA Cup game involving Liverpool and Wolverhampton Wanderers last year and also interrupted the Euro 2024 draw in similar fashion.

