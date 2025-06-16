Eight Salernitana players hospitalised after food poisoning outbreak

Photo: AFP

Training Cancelled, Match Postponement Requested

We are sincerely shocked by what happened and by the series of events that risk undermining Salernitana's regular and peaceful approach to the final and fundamental minutes of the season.



We have already interfaced informally with the Lega Serie B, receiving a general openness to evaluate our requests.



Many players and staff, at the moment, are not even able to show up at the sports centre to resume training.

Police Investigation Underway

What's at Stake

Get new posts by email: Subscribe For any enquiries, please contact us here

Serie B side Salernitana have been rocked by a severe food poisoning outbreak that saw eight players rushed to hospital, and a total of 21 squad and staff members affected just days before a vital relegation play-off.The incident occurred following Salernitana's 2-0 defeat to Sampdoria on Sunday in the first leg of the play-off to avoid relegation to Italy's third tier.The squad was returning to Salerno from Genoa when several began experiencing acute gastrointestinal symptoms during their chartered flight.According to, the team consumed a meal prepared at their hotel before departure.By the time the plane landed at Salerno-Costa d'Amalfi Airport, emergency services had been alerted, and four ambulances were waiting on the tarmac.Several players and staff were taken straight to hospital, with some still under medical supervision.The crisis has left Salernitana unable to train, and the club have officially requested a postponement of the crucial second leg, originally scheduled for Friday night.Club CEO Maurizio Milan said in a statement:Local police in Genoa have launched an investigation and have visited the hotel where the team was based prior to the incident.Food samples and kitchen hygiene records are expected to be part of the inquiry.Salernitana and Sampdoria finished 16th and 17th respectively in Serie B.Whilst the bottom three teams are automatically relegated, the 16th vs 17th two-legged play-off determines who remains in the division and who drops into Serie C.With so much on the line, Salernitana's health crisis has not only put the fairness of the tie in doubt but has raised serious questions about food safety protocols for travelling teams.