Brescia, former club of Baggio, Pirlo, and Guardiola, declared bankrupt after 114 years
|Photo: Getty Images
The Serie B side, once home to legends like Roberto Baggio, Andrea Pirlo, Pep Guardiola, and Mario Balotelli, are now facing expulsion from Italy's professional leagues.
They have also been relegated to Serie C after a four-point deduction earlier this season due to financial irregularities.
But now, they could be demoted even further or disappear altogether.
Debt Deadline Missed
The final blow came when club president Massimo Cellino, formerly of Leeds United, failed to pay overdue wages by the league's deadline.
As a result, Brescia were not registered for next season's professional competitions.
If no new investor steps in, the club may be forced into Serie D, the highest non-professional level in Italy - or cease to exist entirely.
Cellino, who has owned the club since 2017, is now expected to take Brescia to the bankruptcy courts.
His time in charge has been marred by instability and fan frustration, much like his controversial spell at Leeds, which ended amid protests and off-field chaos.
A Club Steeped in History
Founded in 1911, Brescia have long been seen as a nurturing ground for Italian talent.
Pirlo came through their youth ranks, and in the early 2000s, Baggio's swansong brought a cult following to the club.
Guardiola had a brief stint at Brescia in 2001, and Balotelli signed for them in 2019 in a move seen as both symbolic and hopeful - although short-lived.
Despite occasional returns to Serie A, Brescia have struggled to establish long-term stability.
Their most recent top-flight promotion came in 2019, but they were immediately relegated, and things have since unravelled both on and off the pitch.
Future in Jeopardy
Unless a buyer steps in soon or Cellino finds a last-ditch solution, Brescia could be removed from the Italian football pyramid altogether.
The financial crisis reflects wider concerns about the sustainability of smaller historic clubs in European football.
For now, the doors of the Stadio Mario Rigamonti may close indefinitely - a sad moment for Italian football fans and a stark warning of what happens when mismanagement meets financial collapse.
