How Arsenal beat Spurs to Eberechi Eze in £67.5m transfer hijack
Table of Contents
|Photo: @Arsenal
The Gunners had already spent almost £200 million this summer on big names including Viktor Gyökeres and Martín Zubimendi, but the injury to Kai Havertz forced a late rethink.
Within 48 hours, Arsenal moved decisively and snatched Eze from under Spurs' noses.
Why Arsenal Moved for Eze
Tottenham were confident of sealing the deal, with an agreement in place for £60 million plus £7.5 million in add-ons.
Eze had even indicated his willingness to join Thomas Frank's project.
However, with Havertz sidelined for months and the club wary of lacking depth in attack, Arsenal sporting director Andrea Berta and vice-chairman Tim Lewis reignited talks with Crystal Palace.
Eze, a self-confessed boyhood Arsenal fan, made his preference clear once the Gunners entered the race.
Palace, delighted with the fee, advanced negotiations rapidly and Spurs were left empty-handed.
Why Spurs Missed Out
Tottenham's downfall came from waiting.
Palace wanted Eze available for their Europa Conference League playoff against Fredrikstad, so Spurs delayed the final signing stage.
That hesitation allowed Arsenal to swoop in.
Once Eze confirmed his desire to join Mikel Arteta's side, Spurs reluctantly walked away in another bitter chapter in the North London rivalry.
Eze's Legacy at Crystal Palace
The 27-year-old departs Selhurst Park a club legend, having scored the winning goal in last season's FA Cup final, delivering Palace their first-ever major trophy.
He also opened this campaign by starring in their Community Shield victory over Liverpool.
A Return Home
Released by Arsenal as a 13-year-old, Eze now returns to the club he supported as a child.
With Champions League ambitions and a squad stacked with depth, Arteta sees him as the missing piece to challenge Manchester City for the Premier League title.
Eze becomes Arsenal's seventh signing of the summer, following Gyökeres, Zubimendi, Noni Madueke, Cristhian Mosquera, Christian Nørgaard, and Kepa Arrizabalaga.
Fans can already order the new Eze 10 Arsenal kit via Fanatics.
For any enquiries, please contact us here.
Also Read:
- Viktor Gyökeres takes no 14 jersey after completing £63.5m Arsenal transfer
- Arsenal fans launch 'Visit Tottenham' campaign to protest 'Visit Rwanda' sponsorship
- Tottenham announce appointment of ex-Arsenal chief as new CEO
- Ex-Spurs director lifts lid on Sol Campbell's Arsenal move
- Arsenal fans love Mesut Özil's savage tweet about Tottenham
Post a Comment