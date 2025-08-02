Bahia players walk out with shelter dogs in pre-match adoption campaign
On Wednesday night (30 July), players emerged from the tunnel at Arena Fonte Nova each accompanied by a rescue dog available for adoption.
The eleven dogs - all donning red superhero capes inspired by Krypto, Superman's loyal canine companion - were part of a campaign led by Bahia, sportswear giant Puma, and Warner Bros, celebrating the club's new superhero-themed kit.
A Super Cause for a Real-Life Mission
Whilst the tribute to Superman brought visual flair, the message behind the campaign was clear: promote responsible animal adoption and support local shelters.
The dogs featured came from the São Francisco de Assis Shelter, run by the Associação Brasileira Protetora dos Animais - Seção Bahia (ABPA-BA), which currently cares for over 400 animals.
Rafael Soares, Director of Marketing and Business at Bahia said:
We want to use the club's visibility to support causes that matter. Football can and should be a vehicle for social transformation.A Shelter in Crisis
Whilst the event delighted fans, it also spotlighted a sobering reality.
The shelter involved is facing severe financial hardship, struggling to feed and care for the animals in its care.
Cátia Oliveira, manager at the ABPA-BA, emphasised the importance of public support.
We've had to cut food portions in half. Most of our animals are adults or seniors and require constant veterinary care.The Adoption Process
Initiatives like this one with Bahia are vital for our survival.
Anyone touched by the initiative and eager to adopt one of the dogs featured is invited to contact the shelter directly.
The ABPA-BA team will guide potential adopters through a carefully managed interview process to ensure the dogs go to committed and loving homes.
Football With Heart
This isn't the first time football has been used to highlight social issues, but Bahia's campaign is already being celebrated as one of the most creative and impactful of the year.
According to pet care platform Woofz, similar campaigns tied to Krypto and superhero films have increased adoption rates by up to 500 percent.
As fans cheered the start of the match, it was clear that football had already won the night - both on and off the pitch.
