Spurs cult hero retires aged 33 due to chronic pain and daily pills battle

'I Took Pills Before Every Match'

For those who don't know, I have hip problems. They began 11 years ago and in 2017, I had surgery on both, with the left one being the most affected.



It was a difficult year - I was afraid it could be the end of my career at just 25.



After the operations, they gave me four more years of football, but told me it would get worse over time, and that's what I'm experiencing now.



Nothing was easy. Training and playing with pain became normal in my daily life.



For the past five years I've taken pills before every game, starting with a small dose, and in recent times the maximum dose two days before the match just to be able to play.



Today, I decide to put an end to it all. Today, this effort ends.

From River Plate to Europe's Top Leagues

A Career Remembered

Thank you River Plate, AS Roma, Tottenham, Sevilla and AEK. You will always have a place in my heart.

