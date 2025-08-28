img
Jamie Carragher tells Newcastle to sell Alexander Isak amid transfer saga

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher believes Newcastle United should consider selling Alexander Isak, insisting the ongoing transfer saga is becoming a "nightmare" for manager Eddie Howe.

The Swedish striker has reportedly refused to train as speculation over his future intensifies.

Whilst Liverpool continue to be linked with the forward, Carragher admitted he isn't desperate for the Reds to sign him, but urged Newcastle to cut ties for the good of the club.

'It Can Be an Absolute Nightmare'

Speaking on Sky Sports' Monday Night Football, Carragher drew on his own experience at Liverpool when Fernando Torres pushed for a move to Chelsea in 2011.
We had this with Fernando Torres at Liverpool, where he didn't really want to be at the club.

He ended up staying, but we sold him in the January. That four or five months was a nightmare for the club and everybody at the club couldn't wait for him to move on.
The former defender added that keeping Isak against his wishes could do more harm than good, just as Liverpool struggled with Torres before his eventual £50 million exit.
So, it's not me just sort of having a go at Newcastle and wanting their player to come to Liverpool. I've got experience of that situation.

And when you've got a player who doesn't want to be there, it can be an absolute nightmare.
Concerns Over Durability

Carragher also questioned Isak's fitness record, pointing out that the 24-year-old has missed 36 league games in three seasons since joining Newcastle.
I'm one of the sort of few Liverpool fans who are probably not all in on has to be Isak.

And I've I've mentioned those reasons why I don't think he's as durable as, maybe, a Mo Salah.

Actually, in the last three seasons, he's missed 36 league games. It's almost a season out of three seasons he's been at Newcastle.
What Next for Newcastle?

Isak became Newcastle's club-record signing in 2022 when he joined from Real Sociedad for £63 million.

He has since become a fan favourite with his goalscoring ability, but uncertainty over his commitment has cast doubt over his long-term future at St James' Park.

With the transfer window edging closer to its conclusion, Newcastle may have to take a tough decision - one that puts stability ahead of star power.

