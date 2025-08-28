Jamie Carragher tells Newcastle to sell Alexander Isak amid transfer saga

Photo: Getty Images

'It Can Be an Absolute Nightmare'

We had this with Fernando Torres at Liverpool, where he didn't really want to be at the club.



He ended up staying, but we sold him in the January. That four or five months was a nightmare for the club and everybody at the club couldn't wait for him to move on.

So, it's not me just sort of having a go at Newcastle and wanting their player to come to Liverpool. I've got experience of that situation.



And when you've got a player who doesn't want to be there, it can be an absolute nightmare.

Concerns Over Durability

I'm one of the sort of few Liverpool fans who are probably not all in on has to be Isak.



And I've I've mentioned those reasons why I don't think he's as durable as, maybe, a Mo Salah.



Actually, in the last three seasons, he's missed 36 league games. It's almost a season out of three seasons he's been at Newcastle.

What Next for Newcastle?

