Liverpool and adidas reunite for 2025/26 season with classic throwback kits
The switch from Nike became official on 1 August 2025, with both the home and away kits now on sale.
The deal - worth over £60 million annually - is the third time adidas have teamed up with Liverpool, following previous spells from 1985-1996 and 2006-2012.
Back then, club legends like Steven Gerrard, Fernando Torres, and Luis Suárez wore some of the most iconic Liverpool strips in recent history.
Home Kit: "Strawberry Red" Nostalgia
- Colour: Classic Liverpool red reimagined as "Strawberry Red"
- Accents: Crisp white trims on the crest and sponsor logos
- Design: Simple crewneck, cuffed sleeves, clean white details
Away Kit: Modern Minimalism
- Base colour: "Wonder White"
- Details: Red adidas branding, white socks, black shorts
- New crest: A bold, shield-framed Liverbird for a modern twist
Liverpool's 2025/26 kits officially went on sale last week and are available now via Fanatics:
- Home Shirt (short sleeve): £85 / $111
- Home Shirt (authentic): £120 / $162
- Long Sleeve: £90 / $118
- Long Sleeve Authentic: £130 / $170
Liverpool fans can now own the first adidas Liverpool shirt in over a decade - a perfect blend of nostalgia and modern design.
