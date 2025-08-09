img
Home kit liverpool news premier league

Liverpool and adidas reunite for 2025/26 season with classic throwback kits

Updated: 0 min read
Table of Contents
Liverpool and adidas reunite for 2025/26 season with classic throwback kits
Liverpool have officially kicked off their new kit partnership with adidas, marking the famous "Three Stripes" return to Anfield after 13 years.

The switch from Nike became official on 1 August 2025, with both the home and away kits now on sale.

The deal - worth over £60 million annually - is the third time adidas have teamed up with Liverpool, following previous spells from 1985-1996 and 2006-2012.

Back then, club legends like Steven Gerrard, Fernando Torres, and Luis Suárez wore some of the most iconic Liverpool strips in recent history.

Home Kit: "Strawberry Red" Nostalgia

Liverpool and adidas reunite for 2025/26 season with classic throwback kits
Liverpool's 2025/26 home shirt is a sleek nod to the 2006/07 strip - the first adidas produced after taking over from Reebok.
  • Colour: Classic Liverpool red reimagined as "Strawberry Red"
  • Accents: Crisp white trims on the crest and sponsor logos
  • Design: Simple crewneck, cuffed sleeves, clean white details
The shorts and socks match the bold red, keeping the look unified for the Reds' fresh era under adidas.

Away Kit: Modern Minimalism

Liverpool and adidas reunite for 2025/26 season with classic throwback kits
The 2025/26 away kit delivers a clean, contemporary twist:
  • Base colour: "Wonder White"
  • Details: Red adidas branding, white socks, black shorts
  • New crest: A bold, shield-framed Liverbird for a modern twist
Available Now - August 2025 Release

Liverpool's 2025/26 kits officially went on sale last week and are available now via Fanatics:
  • Home Shirt (short sleeve): £85 / $111
  • Home Shirt (authentic): £120 / $162
  • Long Sleeve: £90 / $118
  • Long Sleeve Authentic: £130 / $170
The away kit is priced the same as the home version.

Liverpool fans can now own the first adidas Liverpool shirt in over a decade - a perfect blend of nostalgia and modern design.

🛒 Shop the official Liverpool 2025/26 kits now!

Get new posts by email:
For any enquiries, please contact us here.

Post a Comment