Real Madrid 2025/26 away kit: Price, design, where to buy
|Photo: Real Madrid
Whether you're a die-hard Madridista or a kit collector, here's everything you need to know - from design inspiration to pricing and where to buy it.
A Bold Tribute to the Bernabéu
Unveiled on June 16, 2025, the kit features a striking dark navy base, accented by sleek silver logos and light-volt detailing that adds a modern edge.
The design is inspired by the renovated Santiago Bernabéu, particularly its glowing, futuristic façade at night.
adidas has translated the stadium's shimmering lines into a woven linear pattern across the fabric, capturing the elegance and symmetry of the Madrid skyline when lit up during match nights.
Design Details
- Base Colour: Dark Navy
- Accent Colours: Silver + Light Volt
- Template: adidas Tiro 25
- Collar: Retro-inspired Teamgeist-style cut
- Logos: Silver - centralised crest, adidas logo, and sponsor (as per tradition)
- Visual Inspiration: Nighttime Bernabéu illumination
Real Madrid 25/26 Away Kit Pricing
The kit is available in two versions:
- Authentic (Match-Worn Version): €150 / £125 / $170
- Stadium (Fan Version): €100 / £85 / $115
Where to Buy the Real Madrid 2025/26 Away Kit
You can get your hands on the new Madrid away shirt now via Fanatics - trusted source, global delivery, and exclusive licensed gear.
🛒Buy the 2025/26 Real Madrid Away Kit at Fanatics
Final Verdict: A Must-Have for Madridistas
This away shirt is more than just another kit - it's a celebration of heritage, innovation, and modern football culture.
The sleek, minimal aesthetic paired with meaningful design inspiration makes it one of Madrid's best away kits in years.
Whether you're a collector, a Madridista through and through, or just love great kit design, this is one jersey you'll want in your collection.
