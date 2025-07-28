img
Home kit la liga news real madrid

Real Madrid 2025/26 away kit: Price, design, where to buy

Updated: 0 min read
Table of Contents
Real Madrid 2025/26 away kit: Price, design, where to buy
Photo: Real Madrid
Real Madrid have officially unveiled their stunning new away kit for the 2025/26 season, and it's already turning heads.

Whether you're a die-hard Madridista or a kit collector, here's everything you need to know - from design inspiration to pricing and where to buy it.

A Bold Tribute to the Bernabéu

Unveiled on June 16, 2025, the kit features a striking dark navy base, accented by sleek silver logos and light-volt detailing that adds a modern edge.

The design is inspired by the renovated Santiago Bernabéu, particularly its glowing, futuristic façade at night.

adidas has translated the stadium's shimmering lines into a woven linear pattern across the fabric, capturing the elegance and symmetry of the Madrid skyline when lit up during match nights.

Design Details
  • Base Colour: Dark Navy
  • Accent Colours: Silver + Light Volt
  • Template: adidas Tiro 25
  • Collar: Retro-inspired Teamgeist-style cut
  • Logos: Silver - centralised crest, adidas logo, and sponsor (as per tradition)
  • Visual Inspiration: Nighttime Bernabéu illumination
Long-time fans may notice a nostalgic feel - the colour scheme subtly nods to Madrid's 2012/13 away kit, giving this season's shirt a timeless yet innovative feel.

Real Madrid 25/26 Away Kit Pricing

The kit is available in two versions:
  • Authentic (Match-Worn Version): €150 / £125 / $170
  • Stadium (Fan Version): €100 / £85 / $115
Both are now available for purchase online and in official club stores.

Where to Buy the Real Madrid 2025/26 Away Kit

You can get your hands on the new Madrid away shirt now via Fanatics - trusted source, global delivery, and exclusive licensed gear.

🛒Buy the 2025/26 Real Madrid Away Kit at Fanatics

Final Verdict: A Must-Have for Madridistas

This away shirt is more than just another kit - it's a celebration of heritage, innovation, and modern football culture.

The sleek, minimal aesthetic paired with meaningful design inspiration makes it one of Madrid's best away kits in years.

Whether you're a collector, a Madridista through and through, or just love great kit design, this is one jersey you'll want in your collection.

Get new posts by email:
For any enquiries, please contact us here.

Post a Comment