Real Madrid 2025/26 away kit: Price, design, where to buy

Photo: Real Madrid

A Bold Tribute to the Bernabéu

Design Details

Base Colour: Dark Navy

Dark Navy Accent Colours: Silver + Light Volt

Silver + Light Volt Template: adidas Tiro 25

adidas Tiro 25 Collar: Retro-inspired Teamgeist-style cut

Retro-inspired Teamgeist-style cut Logos: Silver - centralised crest, adidas logo, and sponsor (as per tradition)

Silver - centralised crest, adidas logo, and sponsor (as per tradition) Visual Inspiration: Nighttime Bernabéu illumination

Real Madrid 25/26 Away Kit Pricing

Authentic (Match-Worn Version): €150 / £125 / $170

€150 / £125 / $170 Stadium (Fan Version): €100 / £85 / $115

Where to Buy the Real Madrid 2025/26 Away Kit

Final Verdict: A Must-Have for Madridistas

