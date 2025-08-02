Novak Djokovic becomes co-owner of Le Mans FC with F1 stars Massa and Magnussen
|Photo: @DjokerNole
The surprise move sees the 24-time Grand Slam champion venture into the world of football ownership for the first time, following in the footsteps of celebrities like Ryan Reynolds, Rob McElhenney, and Tom Brady, who have made similar investments in recent years.
The investment group is led by Brazilian firm OutField, and includes Georgios Frangulis, CEO of health food brand OakBerry and partner of WTA star Aryna Sabalenka.
"High-Level Athletes Joining the Journey"
Le Mans President Thierry Gomez welcomed the trio of sporting icons, saying their involvement would bring both "prestige and global visibility" to the club.
The uniqueness of this fund also lies in its contribution from high-level athletes.No financial figures were disclosed, but the club confirmed the trio are part of a larger restructuring effort to stabilise and grow Le Mans, who recently returned to France's Ligue 2 after years of rebuilding.
Novak Djokovic, Felipe Massa, and Kevin Magnussen will be part of the adventure.
Le Mans FC: A Club Reborn
Once a Ligue 1 club, Le Mans were liquidated in 2011 following financial collapse and forced to restart in the sixth tier.
After more than a decade of climbing the football pyramid, the club is now back in Ligue 2 and celebrating its 40th anniversary.
The new investors hope to take Le Mans to new heights, combining football with a motorsport identity that matches the city's iconic 24 Hours of Le Mans race.
Djokovic's Winning Mentality
Djokovic has never been shy about his ambitions off court, and this marks a bold step into football club ownership.
The Serbian superstar has now joined a growing list of sports stars buying into clubs - from Brady’s role at Birmingham City, to Reynolds and McElhenney's fairytale rise with Wrexham AFC.
With the backing of Djokovic and other global figures, Le Mans could be poised for one of the most intriguing comeback stories in European football.
