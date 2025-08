Son Heung-min announces emotional Tottenham exit after 10 years

Photo: Getty Images

It was the most difficult decision of my football career.



I've been here ten years at a beautiful club with beautiful fans and having such amazing memories. And after all that, it was so hard to make this decision.



But as I said, I feel like I need a new environment and to push myself. And to get more of me, I feel like I need a little bit of change.

Son's Tottenham Legacy: 10 Years, 454 Appearances, 173 Goals

173 goals in 454 appearances

198 Premier League goal contributions

1 Europa League trophy (2025)

4th all-time top scorer for the club

"The Right Time to Leave" - Son Speaks From the Heart

I came to London as a kid. 23 years old, a very young age, [and] a young boy came to London who even didn't speak English.



And [I'm] leaving this club as a grown man. This is a very, very proud moment.



So I just wanna say thank you to all of the Spurs fans that gave me so much love. I felt like it was my home.

What's Next for Son?

I don't think I have an answer yet.

Own a Piece of History

Get new posts by email: Subscribe For any enquiries, please contact us here

Tottenham Hotspur captain Son Heung-min has announced he will leave the club this summer, bringing an end to a remarkable decade in North London.The South Korean star confirmed the news during a press conference in Seoul, fighting back tears as he addressed the media.The 33-year-old's contract was due to expire in 2026, but with Spurs' blessing, he has opted to depart a year early in search of a new challenge.Since joining from Bayer Leverkusen in 2015 for £22 million, Son has become one of Tottenham's most iconic figures.Over 10 seasons, he racked up:Last season, Son finally lifted silverware, captaining the team to a Europa League final victory over Manchester United - ending a 17-year wait for a major trophy.In his emotional goodbye, Son reflected on his journey from a 23-year-old newcomer to club legend.Whilst MLS side Los Angeles FC appear to be front-runners for his signature, Son played down reports of a confirmed move.Wherever Son ends up, there's no doubt he leaves Tottenham as a club legend, and one of the most beloved players in Premier League history.Celebrate a decade of brilliance with the official 2025/26 Tottenham home kit. Get Son's final Spurs shirt now.