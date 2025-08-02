img
Son Heung-min announces emotional Tottenham exit after 10 years

Updated: 0 min read
Photo: Getty Images
Tottenham Hotspur captain Son Heung-min has announced he will leave the club this summer, bringing an end to a remarkable decade in North London.

The South Korean star confirmed the news during a press conference in Seoul, fighting back tears as he addressed the media.
It was the most difficult decision of my football career.

I've been here ten years at a beautiful club with beautiful fans and having such amazing memories. And after all that, it was so hard to make this decision.

But as I said, I feel like I need a new environment and to push myself. And to get more of me, I feel like I need a little bit of change.
The 33-year-old's contract was due to expire in 2026, but with Spurs' blessing, he has opted to depart a year early in search of a new challenge.

Son's Tottenham Legacy: 10 Years, 454 Appearances, 173 Goals

Since joining from Bayer Leverkusen in 2015 for £22 million, Son has become one of Tottenham's most iconic figures.

Over 10 seasons, he racked up:
  • 173 goals in 454 appearances
  • 198 Premier League goal contributions
  • 1 Europa League trophy (2025)
  • 4th all-time top scorer for the club
Last season, Son finally lifted silverware, captaining the team to a Europa League final victory over Manchester United - ending a 17-year wait for a major trophy.

"The Right Time to Leave" - Son Speaks From the Heart

In his emotional goodbye, Son reflected on his journey from a 23-year-old newcomer to club legend.
I came to London as a kid. 23 years old, a very young age, [and] a young boy came to London who even didn't speak English.

And [I'm] leaving this club as a grown man. This is a very, very proud moment.

So I just wanna say thank you to all of the Spurs fans that gave me so much love. I felt like it was my home.
What's Next for Son?

Whilst MLS side Los Angeles FC appear to be front-runners for his signature, Son played down reports of a confirmed move.
I don't think I have an answer yet.
Wherever Son ends up, there's no doubt he leaves Tottenham as a club legend, and one of the most beloved players in Premier League history.

