Son Heung-min announces emotional Tottenham exit after 10 years
|Photo: Getty Images
The South Korean star confirmed the news during a press conference in Seoul, fighting back tears as he addressed the media.
It was the most difficult decision of my football career.The 33-year-old's contract was due to expire in 2026, but with Spurs' blessing, he has opted to depart a year early in search of a new challenge.
I've been here ten years at a beautiful club with beautiful fans and having such amazing memories. And after all that, it was so hard to make this decision.
But as I said, I feel like I need a new environment and to push myself. And to get more of me, I feel like I need a little bit of change.
Son's Tottenham Legacy: 10 Years, 454 Appearances, 173 Goals
Since joining from Bayer Leverkusen in 2015 for £22 million, Son has become one of Tottenham's most iconic figures.
Over 10 seasons, he racked up:
- 173 goals in 454 appearances
- 198 Premier League goal contributions
- 1 Europa League trophy (2025)
- 4th all-time top scorer for the club
"The Right Time to Leave" - Son Speaks From the Heart
In his emotional goodbye, Son reflected on his journey from a 23-year-old newcomer to club legend.
I came to London as a kid. 23 years old, a very young age, [and] a young boy came to London who even didn't speak English.What's Next for Son?
And [I'm] leaving this club as a grown man. This is a very, very proud moment.
So I just wanna say thank you to all of the Spurs fans that gave me so much love. I felt like it was my home.
Whilst MLS side Los Angeles FC appear to be front-runners for his signature, Son played down reports of a confirmed move.
I don't think I have an answer yet.Wherever Son ends up, there's no doubt he leaves Tottenham as a club legend, and one of the most beloved players in Premier League history.
