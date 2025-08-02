Son Heung-min announces emotional Tottenham exit after 10 years

Photo: Getty Images

It was the most difficult decision of my football career.



I've been here ten years at a beautiful club with beautiful fans and having such amazing memories. And after all that, it was so hard to make this decision.



But as I said, I feel like I need a new environment and to push myself. And to get more of me, I feel like I need a little bit of change.

Son's Tottenham Legacy: 10 Years, 454 Appearances, 173 Goals

173 goals in 454 appearances

198 Premier League goal contributions

1 Europa League trophy (2025)

4th all-time top scorer for the club

"The Right Time to Leave" - Son Speaks From the Heart

I came to London as a kid. 23 years old, a very young age, [and] a young boy came to London who even didn't speak English.



And [I'm] leaving this club as a grown man. This is a very, very proud moment.



So I just wanna say thank you to all of the Spurs fans that gave me so much love. I felt like it was my home.

What's Next for Son?

I don't think I have an answer yet.

