Anthony Martial slammed after choosing Monterrey over Pumas in transfer U-turn
|Photo: @Rayados
The former Manchester United forward was officially unveiled by Monterrey on Friday following his departure from AEK Athens.
But his switch has sparked controversy, with officials at Pumas insisting they had reached a preliminary deal with Martial and AEK before he changed his mind.
Pumas Left Furious by Martial U-Turn
Pumas recruitment figure Miguel Mejía Barón accused Martial of showing a lack of respect during the transfer saga.
Barón told Mexican broadcaster TUDN:
It's not the agent who decides, it's the player.Pumas sporting director Eduardo Saracho added that the club had spent weeks negotiating with AEK and were stunned when Monterrey announced the 29-year-old as their new signing.
I don't know if it is because of money... Maybe he analysed other situations and had every right to make his decision.
Maybe what he lacked was an apology.
We entered into negotiations with his club, they allowed us to talk to AEK Athens, we had a couple of Zoom meetings and phone calls, working out a deal.Why Monterrey Won the Race
We reached a preliminary agreement, it was a formal proposal, in writing, we were getting everything ready.
And then, just as you found out, there was this awkward silence. You get to this point where you have an agreement in principle, then this silence, and then "Boom", the announcement from Monterrey came out.
Monterrey's sporting president José Antonio Noriega explained that Martial had "many alternatives around the world" but was most attracted to their project under coach Domènec Torrent.
Martial himself highlighted the presence of fellow stars, including Sergio Ramos, as a key factor in choosing Rayados.
I know many other players playing here, so it was an easy decision for me.. The Frenchman also reassured fans about his fitness.
I wanted something new, and this was a great option for me. I'm very happy to be here
Physically, I'm feeling very good because I was training every day when I was in Athens so I already feel ready.A Turbulent Few Years for Martial
Martial joined United from AS Monaco in 2015 for an initial £36 million, then a world record fee for a teenager.
Despite flashes of brilliance, his nine-year stay at Old Trafford was hindered by injuries and inconsistency.
He left on a free transfer in 2024 to join AEK, where he became one of the club's highest-paid players but made only 24 appearances, scoring nine goals.
Now, after leaving Greece and snubbing Pumas, Martial begins a new chapter in Mexico with Monterrey, who currently sit top of the Liga MX with seven wins from their opening eight matches.
