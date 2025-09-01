img
Luis Suárez faces ban after spitting incident in Inter Miami's Leagues Cup Final brawl

Inter Miami striker Luis Suárez is once again making headlines for the wrong reasons after appearing to spit at Seattle Sounders' security chief Gene Ramirez during chaotic scenes at the end of the Leagues Cup final.

Miami were beaten 3-0 by Seattle in Sunday's clash at Lumen Field, with frustration boiling over into a full-scale melee at the final whistle.

Suárez grabbed Sounders midfielder Obed Vargas by the neck, sparking a brawl that saw both sets of players and staff flood the pitch.

His former Barcelona teammate Sergio Busquets was also caught on camera throwing a punch at Vargas during the ugly scuffle.

Suárez's Spitting Shame

After the on-pitch fracas, the 38-year-old was seen angrily confronting Seattle's security director Ramirez.

Footage shows the Uruguayan spitting at him before being dragged away by Miami goalkeeper Oscar Ustari.

Ramirez recoiled as if struck, leaving little doubt about the incident.

If confirmed, the former Liverpool forward faces a lengthy ban from the Major League Soccer (MLS).

Last season, Houston Dynamo's Héctor Herrera was banned for three matches for spitting at a referee, whilst Real Salt Lake's Jasper Löffelsend received a two-game suspension for spitting at an opponent.

Busquets Also in Trouble

Busquets, 36, could also face retrospective action after throwing a punch during the brawl.

Miami defenders Tomás Avilés and Maxi Falcón were likewise seen swinging at rivals and wrestling opponents to the ground.

Miami boss Javier Mascherano, a former teammate of both Suárez and Busquets at Barcelona, refused to criticise his players directly:
None of us likes to see this kind of behaviour. When there's a reaction, it usually means there was some provocation.
Suárez's Long Disciplinary History

This is not the first time Suárez has been embroiled in scandal: With his Miami contract running until 2025, questions are now being asked about whether Suárez has a future at David Beckham's MLS club after yet another flashpoint.

