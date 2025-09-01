Luis Suárez faces ban after spitting incident in Inter Miami's Leagues Cup Final brawl
Miami were beaten 3-0 by Seattle in Sunday's clash at Lumen Field, with frustration boiling over into a full-scale melee at the final whistle.
Suárez grabbed Sounders midfielder Obed Vargas by the neck, sparking a brawl that saw both sets of players and staff flood the pitch.
His former Barcelona teammate Sergio Busquets was also caught on camera throwing a punch at Vargas during the ugly scuffle.
Suárez's Spitting Shame
After the on-pitch fracas, the 38-year-old was seen angrily confronting Seattle's security director Ramirez.
Footage shows the Uruguayan spitting at him before being dragged away by Miami goalkeeper Oscar Ustari.
Ramirez recoiled as if struck, leaving little doubt about the incident.
If confirmed, the former Liverpool forward faces a lengthy ban from the Major League Soccer (MLS).
¡Lamentable! Luis Suárez le escupe a un elemento del cuerpo técnico de Seattle Sounders #IntensaRivalidad pic.twitter.com/7OYc88LWR9— TUDN MEX (@TUDNMEX) September 1, 2025
Last season, Houston Dynamo's Héctor Herrera was banned for three matches for spitting at a referee, whilst Real Salt Lake's Jasper Löffelsend received a two-game suspension for spitting at an opponent.
Busquets Also in Trouble
Busquets, 36, could also face retrospective action after throwing a punch during the brawl.
Miami defenders Tomás Avilés and Maxi Falcón were likewise seen swinging at rivals and wrestling opponents to the ground.
Miami boss Javier Mascherano, a former teammate of both Suárez and Busquets at Barcelona, refused to criticise his players directly:
None of us likes to see this kind of behaviour. When there's a reaction, it usually means there was some provocation.Suárez's Long Disciplinary History
This is not the first time Suárez has been embroiled in scandal:
- 2010 (Ajax Amsterdam) - Bit Otman Bakkal (7-game ban)
- 2011 (Liverpool) - Found guilty of racially abusing Patrice Evra (8-game ban)
- 2013 (Liverpool) - Bit Branislav Ivanović (10-game ban)
- 2014 (Uruguay) - Bit Giorgio Chiellini at the World Cup (4-month worldwide ban)
