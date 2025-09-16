Moise Kean makes history as first footballer featured on EA FC 26 soundtrack

Kean on His EA FC Debut Track

EA Sports has revealed the officialsoundtrack, and among the 109 tracks, one inclusion stands out from the rest as Moise Kean has become the first-ever professional footballer to feature on an FC soundtrack.The Italy and Fiorentina striker appears under his stage name KMB, with his track "BOMBAY" included on the playlist.For Kean, who has long had a passion for music alongside football, it marks a dream come true.Speaking about his inclusion, Kean said:Kean joins an eclectic lineup of artists from over 30 countries, withbalancing big names such as Ed Sheeran, whose unreleased track "Symmetry" is exclusive to the game, and The Cure, alongside a wide range of indie artists.Kean's inclusion represents a first in- and's - long-running history.Whilst football games have always had iconic soundtracks, this is the first time a professional player has crossed over into the playlist.The move underlines EA Sports' commitment to celebrating both football culture and global music, blurring the lines between the pitch and the stage.The fullsoundtrack is now available as a Spotify playlist, though some unreleased tracks are still missing ahead of their official release.