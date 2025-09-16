Moise Kean makes history as first footballer featured on EA FC 26 soundtrack
|Photo: @PapaGamerMex
The Italy and Fiorentina striker appears under his stage name KMB, with his track "BOMBAY" included on the playlist.
For Kean, who has long had a passion for music alongside football, it marks a dream come true.
Kean on His EA FC Debut Track
Speaking about his inclusion, Kean said:
Being part of the EA FC soundtrack is a dream come true.Kean joins an eclectic lineup of artists from over 30 countries, with EA FC 26 balancing big names such as Ed Sheeran, whose unreleased track "Symmetry" is exclusive to the game, and The Cure, alongside a wide range of indie artists.
Music has always been a huge part of my life, and now fans will hear my track while playing the game. It's surreal.
Breaking New Ground
Kean's inclusion represents a first in EA FC - and FIFA's - long-running history.
Whilst football games have always had iconic soundtracks, this is the first time a professional player has crossed over into the playlist.
The move underlines EA Sports' commitment to celebrating both football culture and global music, blurring the lines between the pitch and the stage.
EA FC 26 Soundtrack Highlights
- 109 songs in total
- 27 unreleased tracks, including Ed Sheeran's "Symmetry"
- Artists from 30+ countries, covering multiple genres from rock to Afrobeat
- Kean (KMB) becomes the first footballer ever featured
