Liverpool legend reveals he once played for Everton at 14
|Photo: Action Images
Fowler, who scored 183 goals in 369 games across two spells with Liverpool, is remembered as a lifelong Red.
However, the former England international has now admitted he briefly played for Everton's youth side as a 14-year-old.
Speaking to Everton News, Fowler confessed:
Look, I grew up as an Everton fan. I think that's common knowledge, but the first scout that came up to me was Jim Aspinall, who sadly is no longer with us, but he was adamant he wanted me to ply my trade at Liverpool.From Blue Beginnings to Liverpool Glory
I actually played a game for Everton. I was 14 and played an U18 game. I came on as a substitute. I was tiny when I was 14, and I think we won the game. So, I have actually worn a shirt for Everton.
I don't think I've ever told anyone this, but I have worn an Everton shirt and won a game at Bellefield.
Everton were desperate for me. The Everton academy manager, Graham Smith, was sending me tickets for games, shorts signed by the players, shirts, and he just really wanted me to go to Everton.
Despite Everton's strong interest, Fowler was eventually convinced to join Liverpool's academy, where he went on to become one of the club's most prolific forwards.
During his glittering Reds career, he won the FA Cup, two League Cups, the UEFA Cup and the UEFA Super Cup.
He also had a habit of punishing his boyhood club, scoring nine goals in 22 Premier League appearances against Everton.
Fowler now joins the likes of Jamie Carragher and Steven Gerrard, who also had boyhood ties to Everton before writing themselves into Liverpool folklore.
