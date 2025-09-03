Borussia Dortmund CEO calls for salary cap in European football
In an interview with Frankfurter Rundschau, the influential German executive described a salary cap as "unavoidable" if football is to secure its long-term financial health.
'Hardly Any Premier League Club Make a Profit'
Watzke highlighted the Premier League as a prime example of unsustainable finances, arguing that vast broadcasting revenues have not translated into profitability.
Ultimately, a salary cap will be unavoidable. Without it, everything will get even more out of hand.UEFA Debate Intensifies
At some point, they'll notice this in England too. As far as I know, hardly any club there make a profit despite their huge budgets.
As both Dortmund's chief executive and a senior figure within the German Football League (DFL), Watzke's remarks carry significant influence.
Calls for tighter financial regulation have been gaining momentum, with UEFA already considering reforms to its Financial Sustainability Regulations.
However, the introduction of a continent-wide salary cap faces major legal and political obstacles, particularly given the varying domestic laws and commercial structures across European football.
Still, Watzke's intervention will add pressure on UEFA and Europe's biggest clubs to explore new models to rein in spending and safeguard the game's future.
