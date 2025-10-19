Non-league match abandoned after player punches fan in Avro vs Kidsgrove brawl

Game Turns Ugly in Final Minutes

Match Officially Abandoned

Clubs Await Sanctions

A Northern Premier League Division One West fixture between Avro FC and Kidsgrove Athletic descended into chaos on Saturday after a player appeared to strike a fan during a mass brawl behind the goal.The match, held at Avro's Vestacare Stadium in Oldham, was abandoned in the 83rd minute with the home side leading 6-0, following a string of red cards and escalating tensions both on and off the pitch.Avro were comfortably ahead when Kidsgrove's player-manager Tom Pope - a former Port Vale striker - was sent off in the 80th minute, the third dismissal for the visitors in an already fiery encounter.Moments later, a separate altercation erupted in the stands, reportedly between supporters of both clubs.Several Kidsgrove players left the pitch to intervene, only for the situation to spiral into a full-scale confrontation.Footage circulating online shows a fan throwing a punch at a Kidsgrove player near the barrier, before targeting the goalkeeper.The keeper then appears to strike back, swinging a punch that connects with the supporter's face.Avro players quickly ran over, attempting to defuse the situation, but the melee continued for several moments before officials halted play completely.The referee abandoned the match with Avro 6-0 up, leaving uncertainty over whether the result will stand or if a replay or disciplinary ruling will follow.The fixture is currently listed as "suspended" on official league channels.The Northern Premier League and both clubs are expected to review video evidence before determining any sanctions.If confirmed, the goalkeeper and several players could face lengthy bans.Avro currently sit fourth in the Division One West table, whilst Kidsgrove are 12th.Both clubs have released formal statements, and it's expected the Football Association will launch an investigation in the coming days.Clips of the incident have continued to spread widely on social media, drawing condemnation from fans across non-league football.