Brazilian club sack player after alleged racist comment sparks on-pitch brawl

Brazilian side Batel Guarapuava have confirmed they have sacked player Diego with immediate effect after he allegedly made a racist remark towards an opponent during their FPF Cup clash with Nacional-PR on Saturday.Although Batel won the match 1-0 to progress to the next round, the result was quickly overshadowed by a disturbing incident in the final minutes of the game at the Waldomiro Gelinski Stadium in Guarapuava.In the 89th minute, referee Diego Ruan Pacondes da Silva stopped play for a foul, sparking a heated verbal exchange between Batel's Diego and Nacional defender Paulo Vitor Roberto Silva de Oliveira (PV).Witnesses claim that Diego made a racist comment, reportedly calling PV a "monkey," prompting the Nacional player to punch him in retaliation.Both players fell to the ground as team-mates rushed in, threatening to escalate the scuffle into a full-scale brawl.Following the altercation, PV informed the referee of the alleged racial abuse.The official then crossed his arms in an X shape - a recognised signal under FIFA's anti-racism protocol - and stopped play for around 18 minutes.Diego, who suffered facial injuries and was later taken to hospital, was immediately dismissed by his club less than 24 hours after the match.In a statement, Batel Guarapuava said:The club also confirmed they will fully cooperate with the relevant authorities as investigations continue.The Parana Football Federation (FPF), which oversees the state's competitions, also released a statement condemning the events.The FPF added that it would continue its anti-racism initiatives across all competitions, reaffirming its "zero tolerance" stance on discrimination and violence in football.