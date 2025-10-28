Dani Alves appears as church preacher in Girona after prison release
Alves, 41, was seen speaking to worshippers at the Iglesia Elim Girona, holding a microphone as he addressed the congregation.
In the video, which quickly spread across social media, the ex-footballer spoke about finding purpose and strength through his faith after enduring one of the most turbulent periods of his life.
We must take the things of God seriously and have faith. I am proof of that. I made a pact with God.
In the middle of the storms and turbulence, there is always a messenger from God. During the worst moment of my life, that messenger came, brought me to church, and guided me to the right path. Today, I walk that path thanks to them.
A New Chapter After a Difficult Year
The Brazilian was acquitted earlier this year of a sexual assault charge that had seen him spend more than 14 months in prison.
Alves was initially accused in December 2022 of assaulting a woman in a Barcelona nightclub and was sentenced to four and a half years in prison in February 2024.
However, in March 2024, the High Court of Justice of Catalonia overturned his conviction unanimously, citing major inconsistencies in the evidence.
Following his release, Alves has focused on rebuilding his life, rekindling his relationship with model Joana Sanz, with whom he recently welcomed their first child.
Faith at the Centre of His Life
Since leaving prison, Alves has been vocal about his renewed Christian faith.
His Instagram profile now features Bible verses and religious messages, describing himself as a "Disciple of Christ Jesus."
He has also shared videos of himself playing guitar and singing Christian hymns in several languages.
For Alves, faith appears to have become a source of peace and transformation - a new identity far from the world of football and controversy.
