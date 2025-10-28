Dani Alves appears as church preacher in Girona after prison release

We must take the things of God seriously and have faith. I am proof of that. I made a pact with God.



In the middle of the storms and turbulence, there is always a messenger from God. During the worst moment of my life, that messenger came, brought me to church, and guided me to the right path. Today, I walk that path thanks to them.

A New Chapter After a Difficult Year

Faith at the Centre of His Life

Get new posts by email: Subscribe For any enquiries, please contact us here