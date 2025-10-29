Dimitar Berbatov was kidnapped as teenager by Bulgarian gang
|Photo: Getty Images
The ex-Premier League star, now 44, opened up about the shocking experience during an appearance on the Rio Ferdinand Presents podcast.
Speaking to his former United team-mate, Berbatov explained that the terrifying incident happened when he was just 18 years old, whilst playing for CSKA Sofia.
Because some of the things that for you probably are going to sound unbelievable. For me, it was like nothing special happened. You were just part of life back in the day.'They Wanted Me to Change Teams'
It was tough, tough times back home. Different gangs.
Berbatov recalled that a team-mate had invited him out after training, claiming he needed to meet a friend.
Instead, he was taken to a restaurant where he found himself surrounded by intimidating men.
On one table, there was a guy by himself. And on three other tables, there were big guys, like big guys, refrigerators, typical Balkan guys sitting behind him, just looking scary and just watching you.Berbatov said he feared for his safety as he was kept in the restaurant for several hours before being allowed to call his father.
And the guy started talking. He's like, "So we know about you. We need to change the team. We want you in our team. We need to get you." And I'm like, "Yeah, but I'm playing in CSKA Sofia. I mean, I like it there." [He said] "We will figure that out. Don’t worry about it."
His dad eventually intervened and, through negotiations between club officials, secured his release.
In that situation, 18 years old, seeing and knowing how things were done back then in Bulgaria, I was thinking to myself, "This is it for me."A Remarkable Career After a Frightening Start
But eventually my dad came in and took me in the car, and I was like, "Oh my God." Makes me realise I need to grow up quick and be a man really early in my stage of life.
Berbatov's story could have ended before it even began, but the Bulgarian forward went on to enjoy an outstanding career.
After leaving CSKA Sofia for Bayer Leverkusen in 2001, he joined Tottenham Hotspur in 2006 and later United in 2008, winning two Premier League titles and scoring 94 goals in 229 Premier League appearances.
He also became Bulgaria's joint-all-time top scorer with 48 goals in 79 caps, before retiring in 2018 after spells in France, Greece and India.
