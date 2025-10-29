Dimitar Berbatov was kidnapped as teenager by Bulgarian gang

Table of Contents

Photo: Getty Images

Because some of the things that for you probably are going to sound unbelievable. For me, it was like nothing special happened. You were just part of life back in the day.



It was tough, tough times back home. Different gangs.

'They Wanted Me to Change Teams'

On one table, there was a guy by himself. And on three other tables, there were big guys, like big guys, refrigerators, typical Balkan guys sitting behind him, just looking scary and just watching you.



And the guy started talking. He's like, "So we know about you. We need to change the team. We want you in our team. We need to get you." And I'm like, "Yeah, but I'm playing in CSKA Sofia. I mean, I like it there." [He said] "We will figure that out. Don’t worry about it."

In that situation, 18 years old, seeing and knowing how things were done back then in Bulgaria, I was thinking to myself, "This is it for me."



But eventually my dad came in and took me in the car, and I was like, "Oh my God." Makes me realise I need to grow up quick and be a man really early in my stage of life.

A Remarkable Career After a Frightening Start

