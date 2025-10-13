img
Indonesia handed three red cards AFTER final whistle in World Cup qualifier vs Iraq

Updated: 0 min read
Photo: Reuters
A World Cup qualifier between Iraq and Indonesia descended into chaos as the latter were given three red cards in astonishing scenes after the match at King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Former Manchester United midfielder Zidane Iqbal scored the only goal of the game to seal a 1-0 win for Iraq, but the match was marred by controversy, tempers, and late drama that overshadowed his decisive strike.

Tensions Boil Over

For much of the contest, Chinese referee Ma Ning appeared to have the game under control.

But as Patrick Kluivert's Indonesia saw their World Cup qualification hopes slipping away, frustration boiled over.

The flashpoint came in the 67th minute when Iraq defender Zaid Tahseen escaped with a yellow card for hauling down Ole Romeny - a decision that infuriated the Indonesian bench.

Just 14 minutes later, Iqbal broke the deadlock with a composed finish, putting Iraq 1–0 ahead.

But from there, emotions spilled over.

Indonesia right-back Kevin Diks appealed furiously for a late penalty after the ball appeared to strike Tahseen's arm, but the defender had already been penalised for a high boot in the buildup.

Moments later, Tahseen received a second yellow card and was sent off.

Red Cards and Chaos After Full-Time

After the final whistle, several Indonesian players surrounded the refereeto protest his decisions.

What followed was complete mayhem.

Indonesia left-back Shayne Pattynama clashed with Iraq's head coach Graham Arnold, sparking a touchline scuffle.

As the referee brandished a red card, team manager Sumardji appeared to shove him in the back, earning himself an immediate dismissal.

Midfielder Thom Haye also saw red after confronting the official during the chaotic aftermath.

Group B Fallout

The defeat leaves Indonesia bottom of Group B in the AFC World Cup qualifiers, following earlier losses to Saudi Arabia.

Iraq, meanwhile, will face Saudi Arabia on Tuesday knowing that a win will secure their spot at the 2026 World Cup in the USA, Canada, and Mexico.

Anything less than victory could see Saudi Arabia qualify automatically, with the second-placed side forced into another preliminary round.

Elsewhere in Asia, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Iran, Uzbekistan, and Jordan have already booked their places at next summer's tournament.

