Jude Bellingham opens up on mental health and social media pressure

With the development of social media and technology, there are more ways to attack someone, to make them feel bad, and I think there's still a stigma around talking about mental health.



I know there have been times when I've felt vulnerable, doubted myself, and needed someone to talk to, but instead, I've tried to maintain that macho athlete image of "I don't need anyone."



The truth is, I do, just like everyone else. And you'll feel so much better if you talk about your feelings and emotions.

'I Stopped Reading What People Said About Me'

When I was a young player in Birmingham, I used to type my name into Twitter and read everything that was said.



But even if the comments were positive, I quickly decided, "Why should I let the opinions of people who don't know me validate what I think about myself?"



I believed I was a good player before reading it on Twitter, so what was the point of reading what other people were saying?



Of course, if I came across negative comments, it would have the opposite effect. So, again, I asked myself, "Why am I putting that on my own mental health?"

The Pressure Behind the Fame

As athletes, it seems like we have the world at our feet or in our hands; we can do whatever we want, make a lot of money, and never be affected by it.



But the reality is that if we're able to show our vulnerability, it opens up a broader dialogue for people struggling in the dark.



It's the duty of people like me, and those of us who hold these positions, to be role models.

The love an athlete receives is extraordinary. But for every person or people who love you, there are others who despise you because of the team you play for or something you've done.



That hate can be very hard on athletes, and I can truly empathise with those who struggle with mental health issues.



Everyone has the right to their opinion about sports, but there should be limits to the horrible things that can be said.

Returning Stronger at Real Madrid

The most important thing is confidence; when you have it, you feel like you can handle it forever.



But when you don't have it, you can feel lower than low, like your feet aren't working, like your body isn't functioning.



I always try to keep my confidence high, whether through self-affirmation or accepting the fact that I'm not going to complete every pass, beat every player, or score and win every game.



The more comfortable you are with that, the more comfortable you are with knowing that you're not perfect.

