Jude Bellingham opens up on mental health and social media pressure
|Photo: Getty Images
The Real Madrid and England midfielder reflected on how social media scrutiny can affect players emotionally, revealing that he no longer reads online comments about himself to protect his mental well-being.
Speaking as a Laureus ambassador, Bellingham called for greater honesty around mental health in sport and urged athletes to reject the stigma of appearing "weak."
With the development of social media and technology, there are more ways to attack someone, to make them feel bad, and I think there's still a stigma around talking about mental health.'I Stopped Reading What People Said About Me'
I know there have been times when I've felt vulnerable, doubted myself, and needed someone to talk to, but instead, I've tried to maintain that macho athlete image of "I don't need anyone."
The truth is, I do, just like everyone else. And you'll feel so much better if you talk about your feelings and emotions.
The former Birmingham City and Borussia Dortmund star admitted that as a teenager, he often searched his name online, but eventually realised how damaging that habit could be.
When I was a young player in Birmingham, I used to type my name into Twitter and read everything that was said.The Pressure Behind the Fame
But even if the comments were positive, I quickly decided, "Why should I let the opinions of people who don't know me validate what I think about myself?"
I believed I was a good player before reading it on Twitter, so what was the point of reading what other people were saying?
Of course, if I came across negative comments, it would have the opposite effect. So, again, I asked myself, "Why am I putting that on my own mental health?"
Bellingham emphasised that despite the fame and wealth that come with professional football, players still face enormous pressure.
As athletes, it seems like we have the world at our feet or in our hands; we can do whatever we want, make a lot of money, and never be affected by it.The 22-year-old also acknowledged the darker side of fan culture, saying that online hate often outweighs the love players receive.
But the reality is that if we're able to show our vulnerability, it opens up a broader dialogue for people struggling in the dark.
It's the duty of people like me, and those of us who hold these positions, to be role models.
The love an athlete receives is extraordinary. But for every person or people who love you, there are others who despise you because of the team you play for or something you've done.Returning Stronger at Real Madrid
That hate can be very hard on athletes, and I can truly empathise with those who struggle with mental health issues.
Everyone has the right to their opinion about sports, but there should be limits to the horrible things that can be said.
After recovering from shoulder surgery earlier this year, Bellingham has made five appearances for Madrid since his comeback but was left out of England's latest squad for their games against Wales and Latvia.
Focused on regaining sharpness, the midfielder is expected to feature for Los Blancos when they face Getafe in La Liga after the international break.
The most important thing is confidence; when you have it, you feel like you can handle it forever.
But when you don't have it, you can feel lower than low, like your feet aren't working, like your body isn't functioning.
I always try to keep my confidence high, whether through self-affirmation or accepting the fact that I'm not going to complete every pass, beat every player, or score and win every game.
The more comfortable you are with that, the more comfortable you are with knowing that you're not perfect.
