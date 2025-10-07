Lamberto Boranga, 82, becomes Italy's oldest footballer after incredible comeback

I made two mistakes. But I made three or four good saves.

Italian football has witnessed history after Lamberto Boranga, aged 82, officially became the oldest player ever to feature in Italy.The veteran goalkeeper made his remarkable comeback for USD Trevana, a seventh-tier club, despite having not played a professional match since 2019.Boranga started Trevana's fixture against Foligno, which ended in a 10-0 defeat.The 82-year-old was substituted at half-time after conceding five goals - though his younger replacement, Maurizio Rossi (26), also let in five more.Despite the result, Boranga was upbeat about his performance.Boranga began his professional career in 1961, going on to make more than 100 appearances in Serie A.He represented clubs including Fiorentina, Parma, and most notably Cesena, where he made 92 top-flight appearances between 1973 and 1977.During his time at Parma, Boranga shared a dressing room with a young Carlo Ancelotti, now the Brazil national team coach.Whilst Ancelotti went on to enjoy a glittering career in football, Boranga followed a far more unconventional path.After first retiring in 1993, Boranga made several comebacks - turning out for Ammeto, Papiano, and Marottese before this latest return with Trevana.Away from football, he earned a degree in medicine and even worked as a physician for one of his former clubs, Bastardo, before playing a single match for them.Known for his fitness and longevity, Boranga previously toldthat age should never define a player's ability.At 82, Boranga continues to defy every expectation, proving that for some, football truly is a lifelong passion.