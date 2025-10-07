Lamberto Boranga, 82, becomes Italy's oldest footballer after incredible comeback
|Photo: Instagram/trevanacalcio
The veteran goalkeeper made his remarkable comeback for USD Trevana, a seventh-tier club, despite having not played a professional match since 2019.
Boranga started Trevana's fixture against Foligno, which ended in a 10-0 defeat.
The 82-year-old was substituted at half-time after conceding five goals - though his younger replacement, Maurizio Rossi (26), also let in five more.
Despite the result, Boranga was upbeat about his performance.
I made two mistakes. But I made three or four good saves.A Career Spanning 63 Years
Boranga began his professional career in 1961, going on to make more than 100 appearances in Serie A.
He represented clubs including Fiorentina, Parma, and most notably Cesena, where he made 92 top-flight appearances between 1973 and 1977.
During his time at Parma, Boranga shared a dressing room with a young Carlo Ancelotti, now the Brazil national team coach.
Whilst Ancelotti went on to enjoy a glittering career in football, Boranga followed a far more unconventional path.
After first retiring in 1993, Boranga made several comebacks - turning out for Ammeto, Papiano, and Marottese before this latest return with Trevana.
Away from football, he earned a degree in medicine and even worked as a physician for one of his former clubs, Bastardo, before playing a single match for them.
'Even at 50, You Can Be Deemed Young'
Known for his fitness and longevity, Boranga previously told ANSA that age should never define a player's ability.
You can't tell Luka Modrić's age when he's on the pitch. Modrić has the sort of talent you don't lose.At 82, Boranga continues to defy every expectation, proving that for some, football truly is a lifelong passion.
The age when you start being thought of as "old" has risen. Even at 50, you can be deemed young - but in a different way.
